Ankit Gems, a De Beers Sightholder, Enters Retail with Eyora Jewels

Born from a legacy of excellence in diamonds, Eyora Jewels Private Limited led by Mr. Ankit Shah, Mr. Ankit Singh Kimtee and Mr. Samyak Kataria, is a retail venture built to reinforce consumer interest in natural diamonds. The company brings together a powerful blend of expertise, sourcing provenance, and business discipline introducing a technology-drivenprogramme, designed to empower retail jewellers to showcase lightweightjewellery under a unified brand of trust, craftsmanship, and elegance. All jewellery is IGI certified, with every solitaire carrying an exclusive Eyora inscription on the stone’s girdle, while all stones are conflict-free and responsibly sourced, delivering complete peace of mind for the retailer and the consumer.

Highlighting the origin of the brand’s innovative retail strategy Mr. Ankit Singh Kimtee, Founder and CEO, Eyora Jewels stated: "As we listened to jewellers across the market, one message came through consistently. They weren't questioning the value of natural diamonds. They were questioning the risk of investing in them. They need greater confidence, better inventory flexibility, and a partner who could help them grow their business. That became the challenge we set out to solve.”

The proposition is designed to work with existing retailers, allowing them to introduce a new category using curated collections, standardised merchandising, website & mobile app support, unified brand experience with 100% buyback & exchange and access to solitaire inventory of more than 25,000+ stones. This modellets retailers add the category withoutsignificant infrastructure investment, while enhancing profitability and operational efficiency.

The offeringis focusedoncreations,withcontemporarydesignsin 14K & 18K gold and natural diamond solitaires of up to one carat. The collection brings together classicsolitaire aesthetics,minimal contemporary designs, distinctive elongated shapes and differentiated cuts. The jewellery is positioned from Rs50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, creating multiple entry points into precious solitaire jewellery while retaining the qualities associated with the category.

As Mr. Samyak Kataria, who manages the digital frontend, stated: “Alongside the physical inventory, we offer a digital bank of 5,000+ jewellery designs, accessible through the website & mobile app. This allows retailers to showcase a much wider selection beyond their physical display, giving them greater flexibility to present designs & options based on individual customer preferences.”

The company's strategic growth plan and vision include initial plans to establish a presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with retail partners, followed by expanding to more than 25 stores across 10 major cities, a target of 100 locations nationwide, and ultimately building a pan-India footprint supported by an integrated digital commerce platform.This expansion will be backed by Ankit Gems’ established expertise and its heritage as a De Beers sightholder, which also informs the brand’s approach to responsible sourcing.

Emphasizingthe brand's visionand its commitment to retail partners, Mr. Ankit Shah, Director Ankit Gems and Founder, Eyora Jewels added: "We believe the future of natural diamonds won't be defined only by what leaves the earth. It will be defined by the confidence that reaches the consumer. And that's the journey we are proud to begin with Eyora."

Connectingthe journey of every solitairefrom source toshowcase,the company aims torebuild desire for natural diamonds, creating jewellery valued not only for its beauty, but for the story, authenticity, and legacy it represents.

Website: https://eyorajewels.com/