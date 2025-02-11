ATOZ Logistics Celebrates 25 Years of Logistics Excellence in presence of Olympic Medalist Yogeshwar Dutt

Rewari, February 1, 2025 – ATOZ Logistics, a leading name in the Indian logistics sector, hosted an exclusive Business Meet at Tivoli Heritage Palace, Rewari. The event was attended by over 300 guests, bringing together the company’s esteemed business partners from North India, primary vendors, to celebrate their shared journey of success and growth. The evening was graced by the presence of Olympic medalist and Padma Shri awardee, Mr. Yogeshwar Dutt, who inspired attendees with his words on collaboration and collective progress.

Reflecting on its 25-year journey, ATOZ Logistics highlighted how perseverance and strategic expansion helped them grow from a modest fleet to an industry powerhouse with over 450 trucks and 50+ branches across India. The company has continuously expanded its operations, establishing its headquarters in Patparganj Industrial Area and a state-of-the-art maintenance hub in Dharuhera. ATOZ Logistics handles A to Z aspects of logistics, functioning as freight forwarders, fleet owners, and transport contractors, while also providing warehousing and customs clearance services. Their comprehensive approach to logistics has helped them establish a strong foothold across industries.

Managing Director Mr. Sanjeev Jindal emphasized the power of dedication in his address, stating, “Success is not just about having a vision; it’s about unwavering commitment. True progress comes when we turn our ideas into action with determination and discipline. We should learn these qualities from our mothers and the women in our lives, who consistently demonstrate resilience, dedication, and an unbreakable spirit in everything they do. Their relentless pursuit of responsibilities, day in and day out, teaches us that success is built on perseverance and unwavering focus. Inspiration is everywhere—we just need to recognize it, embrace it, and transform it into meaningful progress.”

ATOZ Logistics has established itself as a leader in the Beer & Liquor, Malt, Glass and FMCG industries, widely recognized for its excellent client support. The company has been honored with prestigious accolades such as the Best Inbound Transporter Award from Carlsberg, the Innovation and Sustainability Award from AB InBev, the EXIM Star Award from CONCOR, and the Supply Chain Excellence Award from Godrej. Their commitment to excellence and operational efficiency has made them a preferred partner in the logistics sector.

At the event, The company showcased its dedication to sustainability, with a notable move towards green logistics. Currently, half of ATOZ Logistics' fleet runs on CNG, underlining its commitment to reducing carbon emissions while ensuring efficient transportation solutions.

The evening was a grand celebration that featured a prestigious award ceremony, where ATOZ Logistics took the opportunity to honor some of its most dedicated and long-standing partners. These valued associates were recognized for their unwavering support, trust, and commitment, which have played a crucial role in the company’s growth and success over the years.

In addition to appreciating its esteemed partners, ATOZ Logistics also took a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of its key employees. Those who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and loyalty to the organization were awarded for their outstanding contributions. The award ceremony was filled with heartfelt moments, as honorees shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and celebration, highlighting the strong relationships and collaborative spirit that define ATOZ Logistics. The evening concluded with a toast to future successes, reinforcing the company’s mission to continue building lasting partnerships and achieving new milestones together.

Mr. Yogeshwar Dutt reinforced the theme of collaboration, stating, “When we work for ourselves, our success is limited. But when we work for the greater good, we can create something truly extraordinary – we can create an empire.”

The event concluded with networking, entertainment, and a grand dinner, reinforcing ATOZ Logistics’ commitment to building strong partnerships and driving the industry forward. The company shares regular updates on its LinkedIn and Instagram profiles that you may follow to stay updated.