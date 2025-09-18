Blinkit-AI raises $1.2 million to scale operations, expand product suite

Artificial intelligence startup Blinkit-AI has secured $1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., a legacy company in the electrical and power cables industry established in 1976.

The capital will be deployed to strengthen product development, expand the engineering team, and build enterprise-grade integrations, the company said in a statement. Blinkit-AI also plans to scale operations nationwide and enhance its presence across industries witnessing a surge in AI adoption.

The foundation of Blinkit-AI was laid in December,2021 by a dynamic entrepreneur & technology leader Mr. Anubhav Pandit who himself brings vast experience of more than 15 years across artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and business strategy. The core team of Blinkit-AI comprises of seasoned professionals & domain experts from IT, Media, Marketing & Finance sectors. Their collective focus is on creating unified intelligent ecosystem that seamlessly integrates multiple AI models and tools, thereby eliminating market fragmentation and driving greater efficiency.

The platform aims to address the current market fragmentation by offering a single-window ecosystem that consolidates multiple AI models and tools.

Its solutions cover content creation, workflow automation, and strategic analytics, enabling enterprises and professionals to streamline operations, save time, and boost productivity.

“This partnership with Foliflex Cables will enable us to scale Blinkit-AI nationally and serve diverse industry requirements,” said Anubhav Pandit, Founder & CEO. “Our mission is to unify AI’s scattered potential into one ecosystem that integrates seamlessly into everyday workflows.”

Market Opportunity

India’s AI sector is expanding rapidly, with adoption growing across finance, healthcare, education, and retail. Analysts point to a shift from fragmented, experimental use cases to integrated and scalable AI platforms, a trend that positions Blinkit-AI to benefit from rising enterprise demand.

About Blinkit-AI

Blinkit-AI offers access to multi-model AI technologies with advanced in-built tools. The company’s stated mission is to democratise AI adoption and create a collaborative interface where humans and AI work together to innovate and solve challenges.