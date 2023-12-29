Bodyline's Ankur Fumakia - Navigating Global Trends with Indian Roots

New Delhi (India), December 27: In tracing the origins of the Indian aesthetic that has become a global phenomenon, it's intriguing to note that what is now often imagined, borrowed, and even "stolen" by the West has roots that stretch back to the early days of global exploration and colonial enterprise. Words like calico, chintz, bandanna, muslin, seersucker, shawl, dungarees, Madras check, pyjama, and khaki—all integral to global fashion—can trace their roots to India. From luxury fashion labels to high-street brands, India undeniably influences much of what the world wears today, a testament to its vast impact on global fashion.

Amidst this historical backdrop, Bodyline, a bespoke fashion label based in Central India, takes centre stage as a pioneer in redefining the narrative of Indian fashion. Led by the visionary Ankur Fumakia, the CEO and creative force behind the luxury menswear brand, Bodyline stands as a symbol of creativity, seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with a touch of modern luxury.

He envisions carving a distinctive niche in the Indian fashion market. His brainchild seeks to offer patrons a personalized and exclusive experience, breaking away from the mould of mass-produced alternatives. The brand specializes in made-to-measure premium clothing, incorporating materials sourced from esteemed Italian, American, and British luxury houses. Yet, the brand's allure extends beyond fabrics—it embodies a commitment to fostering artistic talent within the design community.

Bodyline's vision goes beyond conventional boundaries, capturing the essence of Indian heritage while effortlessly incorporating global trends. With limited-edition collections, each design is meticulously crafted, producing no more than 3-4 pieces—a strategy that ensures customers acquire rare and distinctive creations, elevating the brand’s offerings beyond the commonplace in the world of couture.

Ankur Fumakia articulates his perspective, emphasizing, "We want to offer our customers a personalized and memorable experience where they can co-create their outfits with us and feel confident and comfortable in wearing them. We want to celebrate the diversity and beauty of Indian culture and also embrace the global influences that shape our fashion sensibilities. We want to create a brand that is not only relevant in the Indian market but also in the international arena."

In a fashion landscape heavily influenced by Western trends, Bodyline appears as a beacon of authenticity and creativity. The brand addresses the growing demand for designers who can offer a unique perspective on fashion, meeting the diverse and evolving needs of Indian consumers. Ankur Fumakia's Bodyline seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, providing a high-end and exclusive fashion service that resonates with the discerning tastes of a new generation.

In the broader context, Fumakia's vision for Bodyline mirrors a larger trend within the Indian fashion industry—a shift towards embracing homegrown talent and a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements. As consumers in India look to global fashion icons for inspiration, there's an increasing recognition of the need for designers who authentically represent Indian culture while staying attuned to international influences.

Ankur Fumakia not only crafts unique and distinctive fashion statements but also acts as a bridge, allowing local artisans to work with international brands through Bodyline and helping them excel with each creation. This initiative caters to the changing tastes of Indian consumers and also plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of the Indian fashion industry by helping the East meet the West.