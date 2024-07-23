Brands Join the Conversation with Star Plus 'Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua on Social Media

Star Plus is reviving the magic of fairy tales with Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi (Deepika) and Akshit Sukhija (Chirag) in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a tale of Deepika and Chirag and what unfolds in the lives of Deepika and Chirag, who fall in love.

The promo showcased the struggles and hardships Deepika faces in her house, where she is ill-treated by her stepmother and stepsister. Enter Prince Charming Chirag and a chance at a modern-day magical romance. While the promo received a lot of love from the audience, it also spurred some creative responses from brands that saw an opportunity to capture the sentiments of the moment. While some responses hyped the show, others took a wittier route to hype their own brand.