Bridging the Employability Gap in Higher Education: A Call for Serious Student Engagement

The industry's expectations of graduating students are changing quickly in the competitive and dynamic job market of today. There is still a significant gap between academic learning and industry demands, despite efforts by higher education institutions to prepare students for corporates. The insincere participation of students in important employability-enhancing programs like industry visits, summer internships, co-curricular activities, and value-added certifications is a major contributing factor to bridge this gap.

Industrial Visits: Beyond a Day Out

The purpose of industrial visits is to expose students to corporate operations, work culture, and functions in a real-world setting. But in the present situation, a lot of students view these visits more as social events than educational opportunities.

Institutions can play a crucial role in the above by emphasising on structured learning outcomes from these visits to get the benefit of the industrial visits. Students should be informed about the company, its industry, and the expected learning before the visit. Meaningful interaction during the session can be ensured by pre-visit assignments, such as preparation of questions and company research. Students must be required to submit reflective reports after their visit that document their learnings and relate them to the ideas covered in class. By taking these actions, industry visits can become productive links between academia and business.

Summer Internships: The Opening to Professional Possibilities

Another essential opportunity for students to obtain practical experience in a professional setting is the Summer Internship Programme (SIP), which is generally of 45 to 60 days. This is a very good opportunity for the students to show their talent and passion towards the work which can result in Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) in addition to developing technical and interpersonal skills.

Some students fail to use this opportunity. The very foundation of SIPs is undermined by irregular attendance, little participation, and occasionally unethical actions like obtaining forged certificates. On the other hand, rather than employing students as administrative stand-ins, industries must also pledge to provide meaningful mentorship during internships. It is crucial that mentors and students see the internship as a pipeline for developing talent rather than just a formality.

Here, the role of the higher education Institutions is very crucial, they need to organize SIP competitions in which the participation of the students should be mandatory. The above step will boost the confidence level and presentation skills of the students which will help for their employability.

Co-Curricular and Extracurricular Engagement

To enhance he employability among the students there is a need of deliberately participation of the students in various extracurricular and curricular activities specially in the Inter-college competition. Intra-college events can serve as the foundation for the students where there is competition only inside the institute where the competitors are known but I believe Inter-college competition is more challenging which really test and improve a student's ability to perform under pressure.

This is the responsibility of the higher education institutes to provide an environment to the students where every student is encouraged to participate and celebrate their achievements outside the classroom. Business plan competition, participation in sports, debates, cultural events, or athletics helps student to develop a well-rounded profile. To promote this institutes can give students some rewards for securing position in the Inter-college competition which will motivate other students as well to participate.

Online Certifications: Using MOOC Platforms to Get an Advantage

In the present scenario of digital learning students must use platforms such as SWAYAM and others to do the certification courses in fields in which they want to make their career. Now a days digital learning is becoming more accessible and very convenient to use. These certifications help the students to go in technical depth and demonstrate initiative, which helps them to get the job in the present competitive market.

As per the current scenario students can opt courses such as data analytics, financial modelling, digital marketing and others which can help them to get their dream job. These certifications help the student to be noticed by the recruiters to be get shortlisted for the interview. Universities can play a crucial role in the above by adding the MOOC courses as mandatory subjects in their curriculum.

Peer Learning and Current Affairs: Creating Informed Graduates

Peer to peer learning is one of the best ways to improve the skills among the students but unfortunately this is less appreciated by the institutes. To talk about current events, governmental regulations, business news, and cutting-edge technologies, students should organise knowledge groups. The objective behind making the knowledge groups should have to be involved in news analysis sessions and group discussions which can improve critical thinking and awareness which are important skills required to crack the interview. Institutes can play a crucial role in the above by creating the knowledge groups the only responsibility of the institute to assign one faculty member to the group whose responsibilities will be only to see that the group should be active.

It can be concluded that industry expectations are increasing hence institutes and students together needs to think beyond textbooks and classrooms. Academic performance is only one of the components in addition to the student's flexibility, initiative, and general personality for employability. It's the right time for students to think in the above direction and put their efforts to show their dedication and desire to make a difference.