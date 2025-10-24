Celebrate Dhanteras with OnePlus Nord 5 - 5 features that redefine performance

This Dhanteras, bring home a smartphone that looks premium, runs fast, and keeps up all day. Considered an auspicious day for making new purchases, Dhanteras symbolises prosperity and new beginnings in India, making it the perfect time to upgrade to the OnePlus Nord 5. Starting at Rs. 31,998 for the 256GB + 8GB RAM model, it offers the ideal balance of speed, style, and reliability, delivering flagship-level features without stretching your budget.

Available in colours such as Phantom Grey, Dry Ice, and Marble Sands, the OnePlus Nord 5 stands out with its elegant finish. Get this phone on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv and enjoy flexible payment options that make upgrading this Dhanteras effortless. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to explore offers and exclusive deals. You can also check out the OnePlus Ace 6 for a premium upgrade.

5 top-notch features of the OnePlus Nord 5

Launched on 8 July 2025, the OnePlus Nord 5 is a bold evolution of the Nord lineup, bringing high-end features to the mid-premium segment. It combines performance, endurance, and style, making it the perfect upgrade for the festive season. Here are five features that truly stand out.

Massive 6,800 mAh battery with ultra-fast 80W charging

The OnePlus Nord 5 packs a 6800 mAh battery, ensuring you stay connected all day during Dhanteras festivities. From streaming puja live sessions to capturing moments with family, it never lets you down. The 80W wired charging takes it from 0 to 100% in just 54 minutes, while bypass charging keeps the phone cool during gaming or heavy use. With reverse wired support, it even powers your accessories on the go.

Immersive 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED 144Hz display

Enjoy your favourite festive movies on the 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display that supports HDR10+, 1B colours, and a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 1800 nits, visibility remains excellent even under bright daylight. The Ultra HDR support ensures vivid colours and striking contrast, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection adds durability for everyday use.

Power-packed Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

At the heart of the OnePlus Nord 5 is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset built on a 4nm architecture, delivering smooth performance across all apps and games. Paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, it handles multitasking effortlessly, from editing videos to switching between gaming, social media, and work apps. Benchmarks back its performance, with an AnTuTu score of 1.5 million and GeekBench 5112, making it one of the most capable devices in its class.

Dual 50MP cameras with Ultra HDR brilliance

Capture every festive detail with the 50MP OIS main camera and 8MP ultrawide lens. Whether it is dazzling diyas or family portraits, the Nord 5’s Ultra HDR feature ensures true-to-life colours and sharpness. The 50MP selfie camera with autofocus and 4K video recording delivers crisp, cinematic shots for reels and video calls. With gyro-EIS, your videos stay smooth even when filming during busy Dhanteras celebrations.

Premium and durable IP65-protected design

Designed for style and strength, the Nord 5 features a glass front and back with a plastic frame, maintaining a sleek profile at just 8.1mm thickness. It is IP65-rated, offering dust and splash resistance, ideal for the festive rush. Backed by Class B repairability and Mohs level 6 hardness, it promises lasting durability while keeping its premium aesthetics intact.

OnePlus Nord 5 price in India

The OnePlus Nord 5 suits every user style. Whether you are a gamer, content creator, social media enthusiast, or just want a reliable phone, the OnePlus Nord 5 has a variant for you:

OnePlus Nord 5 (256GB + 8GB RAM): Rs. 31,998

OnePlus Nord 5 (256GB + 12GB RAM): Rs. 34,998

OnePlus Nord 5 (512GB + 12GB RAM): Rs. 37,998

How to shop for the OnePlus Nord 5 on Easy EMIs

Shopping for your new OnePlus Nord 5 is easier than ever with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs. Forget paying the full amount upfront, simply divide the cost into convenient instalments ranging from 3 to 60 months.

Here is how you can bring home the OnePlus Nord 5 this Dhanteras:

Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. Check your Easy EMI eligibility instantly online. Explore zero down payment and special festive offers. Choose a repayment plan from 3 to 60 months. Complete your purchase and enjoy your premium OnePlus experience.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is more than just a smartphone; it is your festive companion. From smooth performance and long battery life to flagship-grade visuals and photography, it brings premium innovation within reach.