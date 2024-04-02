Celebrating Endurance at Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon (ATNDM) Celebrating Endurance

Endurance. Performance. Pushing yourself further. These are the very qualities that Apollo Tyres celebrates through its association with marathons across India.

Apollo Tyres believes that a focus on health and fitness goes beyond the physical product. By associating with marathons, the company aims to connect with the spirit of going the distance, promoting sports accessibility, and fostering a healthier community.

For Apollo Tyres, marathons represent the epitome of endurance, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence – values that resonate profoundly with the brand's ethos. By aligning themselves with these events, Apollo Tyres seeks to inspire individuals to embrace active lifestyles and push past their perceived limits, much like their tyres empower drivers to conquer challenging terrains.

The brand's commitment to fostering a culture of health, fitness, and community spirit was on full display at the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon (ATNDM) 2024, officially recognized as the national marathon of India. This event served as a testament to Apollo Tyres' unwavering support for promoting active lifestyles and nurturing a sense of camaraderie among participants.

An Extraordinary Feat: Reaching for the Moon

The ATNDM 2024 brought together an astounding 22,159 participants from diverse backgrounds, united by their shared passion for running and pushing beyond boundaries. The collective distance covered by these individuals amounted to a staggering 3.86 lakh kilometers, firmly solidifying the marathon's status as the premier national event in India.

Engaging Activations and Immersive Experiences

Apollo Tyres curated a series of engaging activations to enhance the participant’s experience and foster a sense of community. The vibrant Expo, held on February 23 and 24, featured a 3D #GOTHEDISTANCE social wall, where runners could capture and showcase their moments alongside the Apollo Tyres brand. The Performance Pledge Wall allowed participants to express their commitment to #GoTheDistance through dedicated pledge stickers.

In the lead-up to the ATNDM, the "Prepare to Perform Series" saw a collaboration between Apollo Tyres and 15 influencers, offering valuable advice, fitness challenges, and myth-busting tips to help participants get race-ready. The outreach of this engagement surpassed 4.5 million people. Additionally, Apollo Tyres organized a Distance Running Masterclass in partnership with All-In-Running, led by Nakul Butta, providing crucial insights into race preparation.

Race Day Celebrations and Memorable Moments

Race day was a celebration of endurance, with a plethora of activations designed to enhance the participants experience. The Recovery Zone, set up by Apollo Tyres, offered branded ice packs and towels for post-race recovery. The Live Social Wall, featuring the 3D #GOTHEDISTANCE, and Apollo Tramplr Medal Photo Ops captured the essence of the event, providing instant prints of participants' race day memories.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and NEB Guest Soha Ali Khan added star power to the 10K and 5K races, while participants enjoyed a rejuvenating Cool-Down Masterclass led by Delhi-based fitness expert Yogasini. The VVIP Breakfast Booth featured a Foot Massage Recovery Zone, providing a well-deserved respite for weary runners.

Celebrating Community and Fostering Healthy Lifestyles

The event showcased Apollo Tyres' commitment to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle, with 250 employees actively participating in the marathon. Compelling tales of runners were captured and shared on Apollo Tyres' social media platforms, resonating with the spirit of #GoTheDistance.

The Apollo Tyres Cam immortalized participants' moments against iconic Delhi backgrounds, adding a unique touch to their race day memories.

As the curtain fell on the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2024, the event left an indelible mark on marathon history, solidifying Apollo Tyres' dedication to promoting a culture of health, fitness, and community spirit. The overwhelming response and success of ATNDM affirms its status as the national marathon of India, a testament to the power of endurance and the indomitable human spirit.