Cininfo Screenwriters Lab 2025 Announces Four Winners

Mumbai, India, 24 December — Cininfo , In association with The Sumitra Gupta Foundation of Arts (SGFA), announces the four winners of the Cininfo Screenwriters Lab 2025, an intensive online mentorship program created to support emerging screenwriting talent and help original scripts move decisively towards production.

The selected winners are:

Aparajita Dattagupta — Mumbai

— Mumbai Biaas Sanyal — Kolkata

— Kolkata Brijbala Vyas — Goa

— Goa Pawan Kumar Mishra — Mumbai

Their four winning scripts, developed through months of writing, rewrites, and close mentorship, have been selected for production as short films — marking a meaningful transition from script development to screen.

A Lab That Takes Writing Beyond the Page

The Cininfo Screenwriters Lab 2025 was conceived as a writer-first initiative, bringing together committed emerging writers and experienced industry professionals in a focused development environment. Over the course of the lab, participants engaged in structured writing sessions, feedback rounds, and one-on-one guidance aimed at strengthening craft, clarity, and voice.

What distinguishes the lab is its outcome. The process does not conclude with a showcase or certificate. The four winning scripts will now move into active production, reinforcing Cininfo’s intent to create real pathways for writers to see their work realised on screen.

Script Mentorship by Industry Leaders

The lab was mentored by four respected voices from Indian cinema:

Sudhir Mishra — Writer / Director / Producer

— Writer / Director / Producer Vijay Krishna Acharya — Writer / Director

— Writer / Director Richa Chadda — Actor / Producer

— Actor / Producer Shonali Bose — Writer / Director / Producer

Working closely with a cohort of twelve writers, the mentors offered rigorous feedback and practical insight, guiding the writers through multiple stages of development. The four winning scripts emerged through this sustained and collaborative process.

Quotes from Leadership

Nikkhil Advani, Founder, SGFA & Advisor to the Program:

“The Cininfo Screenwriters Lab reflects our shared belief that strong writing deserves time, guidance, and a clear future. What makes this initiative stand out is its commitment to seeing scripts through to production. These four stories have been shaped through focused mentorship, and I am proud to support a program that places writers and storytelling at its core.”

Dina Mukherjee & Raghav Gupta, Founders, Cininfo:

“Cininfo was created to support writers beyond access and inspiration — with structure, intent, and outcomes. The Screenwriters Lab is an extension of that thinking. These scripts were mentored with care and seriousness, and now they move forward into production. Our collaboration with SGFA has helped us build a program that respects the writer’s journey while offering a tangible next step.”

About Cininfo

Cininfo is a platform dedicated to supporting screenwriters and creative professionals through structured labs, mentorship initiatives, and direct pathways to production.

About The Sumitra Gupta Foundation of Arts (SGFA)

The Sumitra Gupta Foundation of Arts works to strengthen the creative ecosystem by supporting initiatives that nurture talent and encourage original storytelling across film and the arts.

