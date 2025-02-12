Debunking the Myths about Salary Account

Many people just treat a salary account as a gateway to receive their salary. Some even transfer the entire amount to a savings account the moment it arrives. While that may seem like a smart way to manage money, it’s not always the best practice. The truth is that a salary account comes with its own set of benefits—ones that often go unnoticed or misunderstood.

There are plenty of myths surrounding salary accounts. For instance, many people assume they work just like a normal savings account, while others believe they come with hidden charges. In reality, they are designed to offer convenience, extra perks and financial flexibility.

To make the most of them, it’s important to separate fact from fiction. Let’s break down the common myths and uncover the real advantages you might be missing out on.

A salary account has restrictions

A common assumption is that salary accounts come with limitations—restricted withdrawals, limited fund transfers or caps on transactions. In fact, most salary accounts function just like a savings account when it comes to everyday banking.

You can withdraw money, transfer funds, use mobile banking and invest directly from your salary account. Some premium salary accounts even offer higher transaction limits or waived fees on certain banking services. As long as the account is active and linked to your salary, it operates without any extra hurdles.

A salary account does not provide better returns

People often believe that money in a salary account just sits there without growing. While it’s true that most salary accounts don’t offer high-interest earnings like some specialised savings accounts or fixed deposits, they come with other advantages.

Many banks offer perks such as exclusive deals, lower loan interest rates, priority customer service and waived fees on various services. Some banks also allow you to convert your salary account into a higher-interest savings account if certain conditions are met. The key is knowing how to leverage the features that come with your account.

A salary account has limited access to ATMs

Another misconception is that salary accounts restrict ATM usage, limiting you to a specific bank’s ATMs or charging fees for frequent withdrawals. This isn’t entirely true.

Most salary accounts allow free ATM transactions, both at the bank’s own network and other bank ATMs, up to a certain limit. Some premium salary accounts even offer unlimited ATM withdrawals without extra charges. So, unless you’re withdrawing excessively, you’re unlikely to face restrictions.

A salary account gets closed immediately after a job change

A big concern for many is that once they switch jobs, their salary account will be shut down instantly. In actuality, banks don’t close salary accounts overnight.

If your salary stops being credited for a few months (usually three), the bank may convert the account into a regular savings account. This means it will remain open, but you may need to maintain a minimum balance, depending on the bank’s policies. Some banks even allow you to keep the salary account active by updating your new employer’s details.

A salary account does not offer value-added service

Some people assume salary accounts are just basic accounts without any extra perks. But the truth is, many salary accounts come with exclusive benefits that regular savings accounts don’t.

Depending on the bank, you might get free insurance coverage, higher withdrawal limits, cashback offers and special investment options. Many banks also provide premium salary accounts that include travel benefits, lifestyle privileges and financial planning tools. These additional services make salary accounts much more than just a salary deposit channel.

Final thoughts