EsgCiti Unveils Top 10 ESG Frontrunners List: Indian Companies Building A Sustainable Future

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], April 17: EsgCiti, a company enabling Impact Investing and fostering ESG compliance, has released its first report, "The ESG Frontrunners List". This list features a select group of promising Indian companies who are leaders in their sectors through strong ESG practices. This list will serve as an example for replication to other Indian companies as well as a powerful tool for investors seeking opportunities that align with both financial goals and a sustainable future for India.

EsgCiti List is based on 71 scoring parameters categorized into Environmental Responsibility, Social Impact, and Governance Practices that allow investors to assess not only a company's current ESG performance but also its future potential in a market increasingly focused on sustainability.

The landscape of corporate success in India is undergoing a paradigm shift by aligning profit with purpose. The companies featured on 'The ESG Frontrunners List' exhibit commitment to potential future environmental regulations and investor preferences related to ESG considerations. Climate-conscious investments are not just environmentally responsible but are rapidly evolving into a powerful engine for economic growth. This creates a tremendous opportunity for Indian businesses to position themselves as frontrunners in the sustainable markets of tomorrow.

According to AnuragKhanna, Founder & CEO, EsgCiti is poised to become an integrated company providing data, analytics, climate technology & AI solutions backed by proprietary intelligent software. The mission is to empower businesses & impact investors and provide upskilling for green jobs.

Mr. Khanna says, "To achieve Net-zero goals, it is a critical time to cultivate collaboration and dialogue on impact investing, climate action, and other sustainability-related issues in India. EsgCiti is launching the exclusive 'EsgCiti Thought Leadership Series,' with the first edition focusing on impact investing. This peer-to-peer discussion forum will bring together leading minds from the investment community, including Venture Capitalists (VCs), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), Mutual Funds (MFs), Investment Banks and more."

To learn more about The ESG Frontrunners List & get a complimentary copy of the report, visit official website www.esgciti.com