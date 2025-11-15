Fenova uPVC Door & Window Profiles Commissions Fully Automated 6,000-Ton Facility in Solapur, Maharashtra

Expansion Overview

Arihant Profile – Extrusion LLP has officially commissioned its new fully automated, 1,70,000-square-feet manufacturing facility in Solapur, Maharashtra for its uPVC door and window profile brand – Fenova . The launch of this advanced plant reinforces its commitment to meeting the rapidly increasing demand for high-performance uPVC door and window systems, while also strengthening Arihant’s broader manufacturing portfolio across multiple industries.

Designed on Industry 4.0 principles, the Solapur facility features infrastructure for 14 extrusion lines and commences operations with a live capacity of 6,000 metric tons per year. The facility is equipped with end-to-end automation — from raw material weighing, mixing, feeding to extrusion, co-extrusion, automated packaging, and intelligent dispatch systems. This integration of process automation throughout the production cycle establishes one of the most advanced rigid plastics extrusion facilities in this industry today.

Technology Platform for the Future

At the heart of this expansion lies Fenova’s proprietary co-extrusion technology, which has revolutionized the Indian uPVC door and window market by eliminating wooden and colored surface laminates with co-extruded aesthetic finishes. This innovation enables the production of wood-grain and color profiles that deliver exceptional durability, weather resistance, and highly appealing aesthetics without the need for post-processing surface laminates.

More importantly, the co-extrusion technology serves as a scalable foundation for developing a broader range of building-material products with aesthetic surfaces — offering Arihant the flexibility to extend this technology beyond doors and windows into new architectural and building material applications.

“The Solapur facility is not just a capacity expansion; it is a capability expansion,” said a company spokesperson. “By combining full automation with our proprietary co-extrusion technology, we can bring design freedom and manufacturing precision to the building-materials industry at a scale India has never seen.”

Fenova’s Market Momentum

Since its inception, Fenova has achieved exponential growth driven by its focus on quality, performance, and design innovation. Currently, Fenova profiles are installed across three million square feet of windows each year through a robust network of over 90 channel partners in India and neighboring countries. With the commissioning of the new Solapur facility, this capacity is projected to expand to five million square feet annually by 2028, supporting Fenova’s continued market leadership and rapid growth trajectory.

Fenova’s unique value proposition — combining world-class aesthetics with make-in-India competitiveness — has made it a preferred choice among developers, architects, and homeowners. This facility will further enhance Fenova’s ability to support rapid market expansion and deliver end-to-end solutions with shorter lead times.

Broader Capabilities and R&D Expansion

While Fenova remains a key growth engine, Arihant’s expansion also strengthens its R&D infrastructure and manufacturing capacity for its diverse range of extrusion products. Arihant is widely recognized for its ability to design and manufacture complex and customized plastic profiles and pipes, serving more than 10 industries.

Its product portfolio spans electrical conduits, PVC winding cores, and technical profiles, among other specialized components. Notably, Arihant is the leading manufacturer and exporter of radar domes (radomes) — critical enclosures used by telecom antenna manufacturers — a testament to its precision-engineering capability and deep expertise in complex extrusion processes.

“The new facility provides us with the technological backbone to accelerate product development across divisions,” said company leadership. “Our R&D teams have made significant strides in recent years, and we now have the infrastructure to take those innovations from lab to line — whether it’s for uPVC profiles, radomes, or advanced polymer solutions for the building materials and other industries.”

Legacy and Leadership

The commissioning of the Solapur plant also marks a strategic evolution in Arihant’s organizational structure. Formerly known as Arihant Polymer Extrusions, this facility now operates under Arihant Profile – Extrusion LLP, a new entity. This move reflects Arihant’s continued focus on specialized extrusion technologies while preserving the legacy of innovation, integrity, and excellence the company has built since its founding in 1989. The company’s philosophy — “The name may change, but the legacy will live on” — continues to guide its journey as it sets new benchmarks in the extrusion industry.

About Arihant Profile – Extrusion LLP

Evolving from Arihant’s three decades of expertise in extrusion, Arihant Profile – Extrusion LLP is a leading plastics manufacturing company with a diverse product portfolio that includes electrical conduit pipes, radomes for telecom antennas, pedestals for fiber optics, uPVC winding cores for paper and film manufacturers, uPVC door and window profiles for fenestration, heavy-duty edge guards for packaging, and other specialized products serving more than 10 industries.

Fenova, its flagship brand for uPVC door and window profiles, leverages proprietary co-extrusion technology to deliver wood-grain and color finishes without surface laminates. Arihant unites cutting-edge automation, Make-in-India manufacturing, and global quality standards to serve an expanding international customer base.