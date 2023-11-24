First Time In India Live Practical Trading Program by Dr. Nilesh Patil

What is the most important thing when it comes to trading, newcomers will say theories or strategies but traders who have done profits and losses knows for sure that without practice and psychology there will be no profits. If we put it into numbers, it’s 5% theories and 95% practical but then why does every stock market institute teach only theories instead of focusing on the most important aspect which is practically trading. That's what Dr. Nilesh Patil decided to change when he started his Live Practical Trading Program. He has recently completed 500+ Live Practical Trading Sessions successfully and we can say that he is the only one to do so not only in India but all of Asia or the world.

When our interviewer asked him to say a few words about his live practical trading program, he responded politely, “There is thousands of stock market institutes around each of us, yet according to national reports only 3% of people is profitable, why do you think so? Because what this institute teaches you, can help you write an exam but won’t help you to earn actual profits, which defeats the actual purpose of why people join the stock market, that is to earn money. As a trader with 12+ years of trading experience, the one thing I know from my heart is how to trade practically to make profits. That’s what I started teaching in my live trading program where I trade in front of people so they can gain actual market experience and learn ways to earn daily profits without depending on theories and strategies" More about Dr. Nilesh Patil, he is a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD), who has used his psychological practice in trading to make money for himself and his company which is on its way to crossing 100Cr net worth as of today.

The Master Franchisee of Nils Enterprises “Mr. Dhananjay Dandekar” his role is instrumental in expanding the company's footprint across the state. He is ICICI Direct Business Partner, his unwavering dedication and commitment has played a pivotal role in maintaining Nils Enterprises' reputation for excellence and ensuring its continued growth. Dr. Nilesh Patil has recently conducted a successful Live Trading Workshop with 250+ participants. You can join his Workshop or other live trading programs by contacting his team.

