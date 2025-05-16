Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 India Edition: Celebrates Visionaries and Changemakers from Finance,Tech, Manufacturing, and Healthcare

Mumbai, India, 10th May - The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025, held on the 9th and 10th of May at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, stood as a beacon of excellence, honouring individuals whose leadership, innovation, and resilience have redefined industries. From trailblazing technologists and healthcare heroes to transformative strategists and visionary entrepreneurs, these awardees reflect the spirit of modern India. Here, we spotlight seven inspiring leaders who are reshaping the future with purpose and conviction.

Premil Dennison: Visionary Strategic Leader of the Year (Technology)

Bridgepath Innovations and Premil Dennison are honoured to receive the Visionary Strategic Leader of the Year award, an inspiring milestone in their journey of enabling enterprise transformation. This recognition celebrates their commitment to bridging innovation with tangible value through deep practitioner-led experience. At Bridgepath Innovations, the team partners with C-suite leaders to translate vision into strategy, embed execution discipline, and build resilient, end-to-end capabilities via the Global Capability Center (GCC) model. Rooted in purpose and performance, their approach integrates enterprise goals, talent culture, and customer experience. This award reaffirms their dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainable impact.

Dr. Gaurav Kulkarni: Psychiatrist of the Year (Healthcare)

Dr. Gaurav Kulkarni, a young, dynamic psychiatrist, is honoured with the Forttuna Global Excellence Award 2025 for his excellent contribution to Mental health. Founder of Healing Minds Clinic in Mumbai, Dr. Kulkarni has over a decade of clinical excellence, championing awareness and breaking societal stigma around mental health. His scientific acumen, resilience, and integrity make him not only a remarkable practitioner but a role model for emerging professionals in the psychiatric space. His recognition is a tribute to the lives he has touched and continues to heal.

Dr. Arindam Mandal: CFO of the Year (Technology)

As Director and Chairman of the Board at Bridgetree India, Dr. Arindam Mandal stands tall as a finance leader and visionary strategist. With experience in corporate leadership and governance, he brings robust financial acumen and ethical business practices to the fore. Holding a Doctorate in Business Administration; Finance and recognised as a Certified Corporate Director, MIOD and POSH Practitioner, Dr. Mandal has successfully driven strategic growth while upholding transparency and operational excellence. His ability to fuse leadership with responsibility makes him a trailblazer in India's financial ecosystem.

Garvitt S. Jain: Emerging Business Leader of the Year (Manufacturing)

Garvitt S. Jain, second-generation leader of Maharashtra Feeds P Ltd, has transformed legacy into leadership. His exceptional technical insights and vision for innovation have positioned the company as a key player in India's animal feed industry. Garvitt’s early education and business acumen laid the foundation for a remarkable journey of modernisation and strategic growth. Under his leadership, Maharashtra Feeds has scaled impact not just through operations, but by empowering communities and improving industry standards. This award celebrates his unwavering dedication and future-forward approach.

Ashok Bhatt: Business Transformation Leader of the Year & Innovative Business Leader of the Year (Technology)

Ashok Bhatt is a transformational leader with over 25 years of experience in business analytics, AI/ML, and digital strategy. He has been instrumental in designing and driving influential innovations like Affluence Index, Rural Potential Index, Micro-Market Platforms, and Traffic Analytics- solutions that have redefined growth and decision-making for leading organizations. With a background in data operations and AI, Ashok blends technical expertise with ethical, human-centric leadership. His work not only fuels business excellence but also fosters inclusive, sustainable progress. Ashok’s journey reflects a rare blend of vision, empathy, and impact, powering meaningful change through intelligent innovation.

Gaurav Lal: Creative Developer of the Year (Technology)

Gaurav Lal, Senior Vice President of Product Design at RateGain Travel Tech, has been honored for his pioneering contributions to UX and digital transformation. With 24 years of experience, he has led data-driven, customer-centric design across leading B2B SaaS platforms. At Accenture, he contributed to the award-winning SBI In-Touch project, and at HFI, helped shape interfaces for global brands. His work blends strategy, technology, and empathy. A passionate advocate of AI-powered design, Gaurav continues to shape the future of meaningful digital experiences.

Dr. Charu Malik: Vitreoretina Specialist of the Year

Dr. Charu Malik is a Visiting Consultant at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Noida, and Assistant Professor and Consultant VitreoRetina at Sharda University, where she also coordinates the Postgraduate Medical Education Program. An alumna of Maulana Azad Medical College with a fellowship in VitreoRetinal Surgery from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she specializes in retinal surgeries, diabetic eye disease, and uveitis. Known for her commitment to teaching and research, she is a frequent speaker at national forums. Dr. Malik’s ability to balance academia, clinical practice, and family life makes her a role model for women in medicine and young ophthalmologists.