German Pioneer Leads the Race in Industrial Corn Oil Recovery in India

The production of bioethanol from corn is a well-established process that not only yields renewable fuel but also generates valuable byproducts such as corn oil. Recovering corn oil from the ethanol production process enhances the economic viability of bioethanol plants while contributing to sustainable resource utilisation.

One of the most efficient technologies for corn oil recovery is the tricanter made by Flottweg SE, a German manufacturer of separation equipment. Flottweg’s tricanter is a three-phase centrifuge that separates out corn oil with high precision.

Corn oil recovery from the ethanol production process has become a crucial revenue stream for bioethanol plants. Traditionally, oil was extracted using ‘hexane extraction’, but this method is energy-intensive and involves chemical solvents.

Modern ethanol plants now prefer mechanical separation methods, such as decanters and three-phase centrifuges, to recover oil efficiently. The recovered corn oil can be sold as crude corn oil for biodiesel production, edible oil, or animal feed additive.

Flottweg’s tricanter is a three-phase decanter centrifuge designed for high-efficiency separation of solids, oil, and liquid in a single step. It is widely used in bioethanol plants to maximise corn oil yield while reducing operational costs. The syrup after evaporation is fed into the tricanter and corn oil is recovered. The tricanter operates continuously, ensuring high throughput with minimal downtime.

The company has partnered with Pennwalt in India, ensuring that customers within the country receive prompt customer service and interchangeable spare parts on short notice.

Aftersales service is provided at customer sites. Some customers choose to send their machine to Pennwalt’s 44,000 square metre facility located in Vadodara, Gujarat. Pennwalt’s directors, have plans to make further investment in manpower, in view of the rapidly growing demand for Flottweg’s highly sought after tricanters.

