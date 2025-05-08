Global Tax Masters Leads the MOOWR Movement, Taking Duty-Saving Awareness to Manufacturers Nationwide

New Delhi, India – May 2025

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian manufacturing, where every rupee saved contributes to competitive advantage, the MOOWR Scheme—Manufacturing and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations—has emerged as a beacon of fiscal relief and operational flexibility. While the scheme itself is a government-led policy initiative, its real power is unlocked only through precision-driven implementation. That’s where Global Tax Masters, India’s leading expert in the MOOWR Scheme, enters the picture as a trusted partner for manufacturers across the country.

Headquartered in Pune and backed by over 15 years of hands-on expertise in Customs and Foreign Trade Advisory, Global Tax Masters has firmly established itself as the best consultant for MOOWR Scheme advisory and compliance. With over 300 MOOWR registrations successfully completed and duty savings exceeding INR 1000+ crores, the firm isn’t just enabling compliance—it’s delivering impact.

MOOWR Scheme: A Breakthrough for Indian Industry

At its core, the MOOWR Scheme allows manufacturers to import capital goods and raw materials without upfront payment of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and Integrated GST (IGST). Unlike export-centric duty exemption schemes, MOOWR does not mandate any export obligation.

The ability to defer duties indefinitely until goods are cleared for home consumption—and in many cases, to avoid them altogether—offers a significant cash flow advantage. But like any policy, the devil lies in the details. Proper classification of goods, meticulous documentation, and seamless coordination with jurisdictional customs officers, are all essential for successful implementation. This is where MOOWR Specialist Global Tax Masters becomes indispensable.

From Policy to Practice: Global Tax Masters' End-to-End MOOWR Advisory

Global Tax Masters approaches the MOOWR Scheme as a strategic business solution. Every client engagement begins with a feasibility study which shows manufacturers how much they stand to save under MOOWR.

Their team of Chartered Accountants and indirect tax specialists then takes over the entire registration lifecycle—from drafting applications to coordinating factory inspections and managing customs representations. Post-registration, it offers comprehensive compliance support, including monthly returns and duty deferment tracking.

This end-to-end MOOWR advisory model ensures that manufacturers can focus on production and sales, while the complexities of the scheme are handled with expert precision.

A Nationwide Footprint: MOOWR Brought to the Factory Gates

One of the most compelling aspects of Global Tax Masters’ journey is its pan-India outreach. With MOOWR registrations executed in 17 States and 3 Union Territories, the firm has become synonymous with the phrase: “bringing duty savings to the factory gate.”

From Kasargod in Kerala to Kathua in Jammu, Jamnagar in Gujarat to Guwahati in Assam, Global Tax Masters has demonstrated that no manufacturer is too remote or too complex for the scheme’s implementation. Whether it’s a multi-national conglomerate with high-value capital imports or a mid-sized factory processing raw materials for the domestic market, the firm brings the same level of rigor and commitment to every project.

Their success stories span sectors as diverse as automotive components, engineering goods, FMCG, chemicals, capital goods, and food processing. In every case, the result is the same—deferred duty liabilities, freed-up working capital, and enhanced cash flow.

What Sets Global Tax Masters Apart in MOOWR Consulting?

Global Tax Masters has become a trusted name in MOOWR advisory by combining deep domain expertise with a hands-on, execution-driven approach. This isn’t just a service line—it’s their core strength.

What distinguishes them is their exclusive focus on MOOWR, in-house coordination with customs for seamless registration, and technical accuracy in duty savings diagnostics and SOP preparation. Their dedicated compliance team ensures timely filings and post-registration support, all while maintaining a client-first mindset.

In short, Global Tax Masters doesn’t just consult—they collaborate, implement, and transform.

Looking Ahead: MOOWR’s Rising Relevance in Make in India

With government scheme like Production Linked Incentives and a renewed push for domestic manufacturing, the relevance of MOOWR Consultants is greater than ever. As interest rates and input costs fluctuate globally, customs duty deferment under MOOWR can make the difference between surviving and thriving for many manufacturers.

Global Tax Masters believes that the MOOWR Scheme should no longer remain an underutilized policy tool. With MOOWR awareness campaigns, industry webinars, and custom workshops for client factories, they are not just executing registrations—they are educating India’s industrial backbone.

