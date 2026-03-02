Hiranandani Group's Regalia Business Parks Partners with Grav8 for India's First CXO Pickleball League

In a landmark move for corporate culture in India, Regalia Business Parks, a vertical of the Hiranandani Group, has partnered with Grav8 Sports, founded by RJ Anmol, to launch the Regalia CXO Pickleball League.

The initiative combines leadership engagement with the fast-growing sport of pickleball, creating a premium platform where professional networking meets active wellness. Conceptualised by Grav8 Sports, the property reflects Hiranandani’s broader vision of building integrated ecosystems that extend beyond physical workspaces.

After a successful debut in Mumbai last year, the tournament is expanding into a multi-city tour across Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and will culminate in a grand finale in Goa. The inaugural edition attracted significant attention, particularly during an exhibition match featuring Saina Nehwal, RJ Anmol and Niranjan Hiranandani.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said:

“At Regalia Business Parks, we believe future-ready workplaces go beyond office infrastructure to foster collaboration, innovation and well-being. Our association with the CXO Pickleball League reflects this philosophy, bringing leaders together and encouraging stronger professional connections through sport.”

Olympic medalist and Badminton star Saina Nehwal is the Brand Ambassador for the league, lending her credibility and sporting excellence to the initiative.

RJ Anmol added:

“With this partnership, we are redefining networking within leadership circles. The CXO Pickleball League is designed to create meaningful engagement in a dynamic and inclusive format.”

Manish Gupta, Director, CRE, Regalia Business Parks, noted that integrating professional interaction with wellness-led experiences reinforces Hiranandani’s commitment to holistic growth across its business communities.

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing participation sports globally, is increasingly popular among senior professionals for being accessible, low-impact and socially engaging, making it an effective format for executive interaction.