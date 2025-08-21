How Long Can a Child Stay on Parents' Health Insurance Policy in India?

New Delhi [India], August 19: In these uncertain times, health insurance is a critical aspect of financial planning. The purpose of a health insurance plan is to cover the unexpected medical costs of insured members.

This is why many families or parents in India opt for a family health insurance plan, which covers all members, including children and spouses, under the same plan.

However, one question many family owners ask is: How long can a child be covered under health insurance for parents in India? This article will help you understand the general age limit and the different stages at which a child can remain on a parent's health insurance policy.

Different Stages When a Child Can Stay on Parents' Health Insurance Policy in India

Health insurance for parents often comes in the form of a family floater policy, which includes children as dependents. However, the age limits and conditions for dependent children vary between different insurance providers. Here are some stages when a child can remain on their parents' health insurance.

Newborn Stage

Most health insurance providers allow the newborn to be added to family health insurance plans, but only after the baby is at least 90 days old. Many insurance providers also offer an add-on-like newborn cover to add the child to parents' plans.

Infants and Children

Children between 3 months and 18 years of age are usually covered as dependents under their parents’ health insurance. During this stage, the child is considered a minor and eligible for all the benefits available to dependent children under the plan.

Young Adults

Many insurance providers allow children to stay on their parents' policy until they reach 25 years of age, provided they are unmarried or financially dependent. However, the age limit may range from 24 years to 26 years for some insurance providers.

Children Pursuing Higher Education

Young adults beyond 25 years of age who are pursuing higher education can also benefit from their parents' health insurance. For this, parents need to inform the insurance provider to extend coverage for their dependent children.

General Age Limit for Child to Stay on Parents' Health Insurance Policy

In most family health insurance plans in India, children are covered as dependents until the age of 25, if they are financially dependent on their parents. Once they cross this age or get married, they usually need to switch to an individual health plan.

Some insurance providers offer special flexibility for female children. If a daughter is unmarried, widowed, or divorced, she may be allowed to stay on her parents' policy beyond the standard age limit. However, this depends on the insurance provider’s terms, so it is best to check the specific policy details.

What to Do Once a Child Crosses the General Age Limit?

When the children reach the specified age limit, they are no longer eligible for health insurance under their parents' plan. In that case, they should consider purchasing health insurance for themselves. Here are some of the health insurance plans that they can buy after turning 25 years of age.

Individual Health Insurance Plan

Buying an individual health insurance plan after turning 25 is the most common option. It offers comprehensive medical coverage tailored to the individual's health needs. Buying individual health insurance early in life is a cost-effective option.

Family Floater Plan for Married Individuals

Individuals over 25 years of age, who are married or planning to get married, should consider purchasing a family floater health insurance plan. The plan will cover them and their spouse under a single policy.

Group Health Insurance from Employer

If the individual is working, they might get group health insurance from their employer. Under the group health insurance plan, they can also cover their dependent family members, such as their spouse and parents.

Stay Secure and Healthy with TATA AIG Health Insurance Plan

Health emergencies often come without warning, and when they do, they can quickly drain your savings. That is why having a reliable health insurance plan is not only important, but also essential. If you have uninsured family members, consider buying a family floater health insurance plan.

When it comes to choosing a health insurance plan, always go with a reliable provider like TATA AIG. They offer a customised health insurance plan based on individual needs. For instance, their health insurance for parents is designed to provide comprehensive financial coverage against medical expenses.

The health insurance plan offers various excellent features, including tax benefits, coverage for pre-existing diseases, wellness services and more. Secure yourself and your loved ones' health with TATA AIG health insurance plan!