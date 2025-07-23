HUB Interior Unveiled: A Bold New Identity for a Multi-Segment Design Future

Bengaluru – July 2025 – After half a decade of making modular interiors accessible to Indian homeowners, Homes Under Budget has entered a new chapter—reintroducing itself as HUB Interior. More than a name change, the rebrand marks a decisive shift in purpose, scale, and ambition.

What started as a value-driven home interiors brand has now grown into a full-fledged design ecosystem. HUB Interior , is designed to serve multiple audiences and aspirations, offering everything from functional spaces to elevated lifestyle experiences. Its new identity mirrors this expansion and sets the stage for a broader presence across India.

At the core of HUB Interior are four specialized verticals, each crafted to address a distinct segment:

Homes Under Budget – continuing its legacy in affordable modular interiors

Home & Merry – a retail-ready brand for lifestyle décor and home accessories

Hubsolute – tailored luxury interiors with a focus on detail and personalization

The Office – dynamic interior solutions for commercial and workspaces

This new framework gives HUB Interior the flexibility to operate across price points and property types, from compact city homes to corporate environments.

The company’s rebranding comes with a parallel focus on speed, structure, and scalability. With processes increasingly powered by automation—from design approvals to vendor coordination—HUB Interior is aligning its backend to support faster execution without compromising quality. A structured franchise model is also being rolled out to fuel growth in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, bringing consistency to a traditionally fragmented market.

In response to rising demand for quick-turnaround interiors, the brand has also introduced FastTrack Interiors, a delivery-focused model promising complete execution in just 34 days. Designed for fast-paced urban lifestyles, it represents HUB Interior’s ability to pair customer insight with execution agility.

“We’re not here just to redesign homes—we’re here to redesign how interior services work in India,” said Ranjith P Raj, Founder and CEO.

HUB Interior stands at the intersection of design, technology, and entrepreneurship—a brand that has outgrown its original niche and is now setting the pace for the next phase of India’s interior design landscape.

For more information, visit https://hubinterior.com/ or follow HUB Interior on social platforms.