India's energy future: Balancing growth, innovation, and sustainability

At the inaugural plenary of India Energy Week 2025, the world’s second-largest energy event, now in its third year, Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum and natural gas, underscored India’s ambition to become the epicentre of new-age energy technologies. "India is poised to lead the energy sector with cutting-edge advancements in engineering, data analytics, and seismic processing," he stated. From advanced engineering and data analytics to cutting-edge seismic processing, India continues to drive innovation in energy exploration and production. Notable breakthroughs from previous editions, such as crude oil tank sludge cleaning, industrial biotechnology in upstream and downstream operations, and eco-friendly batteries, further highlight the country’s progress in energy sector transformation.

Puri acknowledged the unpredictability of the evolving global energy framework, emphasising the need for strategic recalibration. While short-term profitability remains a priority, long-term energy transition efforts continue. However, he dismissed the notion of an outright hydrocarbon phase-out, arguing instead for a balanced energy mix where oil and gas will still play a stabilising role in power generation, hydrogen production, and energy storage.

Climate change, he warned, is no longer a distant threat but a present-day reality, manifesting in wildfires, floods, and extreme temperatures. As global energy investments exceed $3 trillion, of which $2 trillion is directed towards clean energy technologies, India must ensure its transition is both just and equitable. Energy justice, he stressed, is the foundation of this transformation; an inequitable shift could widen disparities between developed and developing economies.

Three forces, according to Puri, will shape the global energy landscape: artificial intelligence (AI), clean cooking solutions, and strategic investment diversification. AI-driven digital expansion, expected to power a $400 billion Indian digital economy by 2030, presents both an opportunity and a challenge. With data centre energy demand projected to rise by 18–20 per cent annually, ensuring grid stability while meeting climate commitments is crucial. He highlighted that AI itself could enhance fossil fuel efficiency, ensuring a smarter energy future where intelligence, not just resources, dictates security.

Clean cooking, another pivotal aspect, demands a multi-fuel approach, integrating LPG, BioNG, electrification, and decentralised renewables. India has already achieved 100 per cent clean cooking access through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and solar cooking solutions. Scaling these successes will require policy innovation and targeted investments.

India’s energy investment potential remains vast, with 7.6 billion tonnes of discovered upstream resources, 500 million tonnes of biofuel feedstock, and a rapidly expanding renewable sector targeting 5 million metric tonnes of hydrogen by 2030. The minister called for smart capital reallocation, deploying wind and solar where intermittency is manageable, biofuels for liquid fuel demand, and gas as a stabilising force.

"The future of energy is not about choosing between hydrocarbons and renewables but about leveraging both strategically to ensure affordability, security, and sustainability," Puri remarked.

Ultimately, Puri’s address set the tone for India Energy Week 2025, advocating for a pragmatic, innovation-driven approach that balances economic growth, environmental responsibility, and energy security in an increasingly complex global landscape.