India's largest passives player - Nippon India Mutual Fund Dominates Akshaya Tritiya ETF Volumes with 63% Market Share

Mumbai, May 2, 2025 — On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a day traditionally associated with prosperity and gold purchases, Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) reaffirmed its leadership in the Gold and Silver ETF segment. NIMF recorded a commanding INR 404 crore in combined volumes across its Gold and Silver ETFs, capturing a significant 63% of the total industry volume in this segment.

This milestone continues the strong trend observed during other key festive periods, including Dhanteras in 2024.

The higher volume traded on NIMF’s ETFs is a reflection of its market liquidity—an essential feature for investors looking to minimize tracking error and reduce impact cost.

Arun Sundaresan, Head ETF, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd says, “We have been witnessing increased investor interest in gold and silver through the ETF route. ETFs offer a convenient means to invest into these precious commodities, allowing investors easily to invest and withdraw anytime without the hassle of having to store them physically and not worry about aspects like purity, safety and storage costs. Nippon Gold and Silver ETFs being the largest and the most liquid are investor-favourites, attracting nearly 60% of the traded volumes. Higher volumes tend to result in lower impact cost, directly benefiting investors.”

NIMF's dominance extends beyond just festive trading days. For the financial year 2024–25, the fund house captured a robust 60% share of the industry’s average daily volume in Gold and Silver ETFs. Moreover, NIMF boasts the largest ETF investor base in the country with 1.43 crore investors—comprising 53% of the total ETF investors across the industry.