India's Visionaries Take the Spotlight at Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 India Edition

Mumbai, India, 10th May - The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 India Edition, held in Mumbai on 9th and 10th May at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, was an epitome of excellence, recognition, and a celebration of courage and impact. The event brought together some remarkable individuals from across India’s dynamic business landscape - visionaries who have demonstrated not only innovation and growth but a relentless commitment to shaping a better tomorrow.

Abhilash P V: Young Business Leader of the Year (Finance and Insurance)

Abhilash P V is the Founder and CEO of Vakya, a pioneering skill development organization bridging the gap between education and employability for students across India. Vakya offers AI-powered career guidance, work-integrated learning, and leadership development programs. He also serves as VP of Finance and Strategy at NG-Next Tech, an AI-driven EdTech firm, driving growth, partnerships, and fundraising. A Chartered Accountant and IIM Bangalore MBA graduate, Abhilash blends financial expertise with a deep passion for youth empowerment. His mission-driven approach has helped countless students gain clarity, confidence, and purpose, positioning him as a rising leader in India’s education and career landscape.

Yash Sharma: Integrated Supply Chain Service Provider of the Year (SME)

With 48 years of expertise, CCI Group is a leading name in 4PL Integrated Logistics and Supply Chain solutions in India. Operating nationwide, CCI provides comprehensive services, including Transportation, Warehousing, In-Plant Solutions, International Freight Forwarding, and Customs Clearance under one roof. CCI manages all airports and seaports under its CHA licenses, with dedicated Container Freight Stations at key hubs. Expanding globally, it has a strong network in 105+ countries. As the only logistics provider with a portfolio of 7.5 million sq. ft. of Grade A Industrial & Warehousing Parks with EPC capabilities.

Debabrata Sarkar: CEO of the Year (Technology)

Debabrata Sarkar is a renowned TEDx speaker and global business leader with over 27 years in the international agriculture sector. An IIM Kolkata alumnus, he has led strategic global units in top agritech firms and is widely recognized for championing sustainable agriculture. As CEO of a leading Bio-Ag company, he promotes regenerative farming and environmental stewardship. Featured in publications like TIME and Forbes, Sarkar’s thought leadership has made a lasting impact on the sector. Winning the Best Bio Ag CEO Award for three consecutive years, he continues to drive innovation and policy advocacy in India and beyond.

Jahnavi Thekkada: Technology Leader of the Year (Technology)

Jahnavi Thekkada is a pioneering leader in Data & AI, celebrated for developing transformative platforms that drive customer engagement and business excellence. With a strong commitment to ethical AI, inclusivity, and continuous learning, she has built high-performing teams and fostered a culture of responsible innovation. Jahnavi’s leadership combines deep technical expertise with a human-centric approach, navigating complex challenges while setting new industry benchmarks. Her work not only optimizes outcomes but also inspires the next generation of professionals in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence.

Reethu Theresa George: Career Coach of the Year (Education)

Reethu George, Founder of Clarity Brew, has been recognised as Career Coach of the Year at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 for her transformative impact on women’s careers worldwide. A former corporate lawyer, she has coached over 100 women across six countries, helping them overcome self-doubt and build purpose-driven careers. Reethu’s mission has recently expanded to support women returning from career breaks, equipping them with the confidence and tools to re-enter the workforce. With a blend of empathy, insight, and structured guidance, she is redefining career coaching and driving lasting change in the lives of women worldwide.

Shailesh Saxena: Business Coach of the Year (Education)

Shailesh Saxena is an accomplished business coach whose journey has been characterized by perseverance, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to leadership development. With years of experience in mentoring professionals and guiding organizations, he helped countless individuals harness their potential through actionable strategies and mindset shifts. Known for his results-oriented approach, Shailesh combines real-world insights with academic precision to enable sustainable growth. His Core values, such as integrity, adaptability, and perseverance, shape his methodology, making him a trusted advisor across industries. In a rapidly evolving business landscape, Shailesh remains focused on enabling leaders to create impact, drive transformation, and build resilient.

Renu Arora - Lifetime Achievement Award (Finance and Insurance)

Renu Arora is a beacon of purpose-driven leadership, exemplifying integrity, resilience, and social commitment. A Chartered Accountant and honorary doctorate recipient, she serves as Director at JCBL Group, where her strategic vision has elevated standards in finance, education, and governance. With over two decades of transformative work, Renu has spearheaded educational reforms, championed women’s empowerment, and mentored countless young leaders. This Lifetime Achievement Award honours her remarkable journey and the legacy of excellence she continues to build.