IPS 2025 Reinforces NTPC's Commitment to Sustainable Power Generation

New Delhi, 13th February 2025:NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power utility, commenced its flagship event, the Indian Power Stations O&M Conference (IPS 2025) from 13th to 15th February 2025 at Raipur. The three-day conference, commemorating the synchronisation of the first unit of NTPC Singrauli, brought together power professionals to deliberate on the theme of "Reliable and Sustainable Generation, Asset Management, and Energy Transition".

Addressing the inaugural function virtually, Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power) said, “NTPC has set up a benchmark for operators of thermal power stations across the country. For the first time in history, we have maintained 50 million tonnes of coal stocks, with significant contribution by NTPC.As we look ahead, increasing challenges require us to rigorously review maintenance procedures and protocols and deeply analyse operational data.”He further encouraged all utilities to prioritize environmental sustainability and closely monitor the performance of their environmental management systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) commended NTPC on reaching its 50th anniversary. “NTPC's comprehensive approach to energy transition is evident, including efforts to make thermal power cleaner through initiatives like CCUS,” he said. He appreciated NTPC’s focus on promoting vendor development, which will help resolve the constraint in supply chain.

Delivering the welcome address, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC said,“As we gather for the Indian Power Station 2025, our focus must be on implementing time-bound programs for R&M across power stations. Strengthening our existing infrastructure through innovative interventions will enhance our efficiency and reliability. With the evolving power grid and the dynamic nature of the energy sector, it is imperative that we adapt and be more agile and experimental in our approach.”

Shri Ravindra Kumar, Director (Operations) expressed gratitude on behalf of the NTPC family to the luminaries and august gathering at the event.

Among others, Shri Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), Shri Shivam Srivastava, Director (Fuel), Shri K S Sundaram, Director (Projects), Shri A K Jadli, Director (HR), Mrs Rashmita Jha, CVO and senior officials from MoP, CEA, CERC, NTPC, GENCOs and other companies were present.

On this occasion, NTPC Swarn Shakti Awards (2023-24) and NTPC Business Excellence Awards (2024-25) were also presented to projects and stations.NTPC Vindhyachal bags the overall champion award in the Swarn Shakti and Business Excellence Awards.Another key attraction of IPS 2025 is the Techno Galaxy Exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Digitalisation and creative solutions from numerous vendors and manufacturers.