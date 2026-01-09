Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,37,990, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,51,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,37,990, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,51,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,490

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,140. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,37,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,51,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,490.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,990 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,080 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,140.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,26,490, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,27,490 in Chennai.
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,640. 
                   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,51,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,71,900.
 
US gold fell on Friday as commodity index readjustments and a firm dollar kept the pressure on prices in the near term, with investors positioning ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data later in the day.
 
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,458.10 per ounce as of 0126 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26.
  US gold futures for February delivery firmed 0.2 per cent to $4,467.60.
 
Spot silver lost 1.5 per cent to $75.71 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29.
 
Spot platinum shed 2.9 per cent to $2,202.50 per ounce after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 last Monday.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

