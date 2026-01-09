Severe winter weather conditions continued to affect large parts of the country on January 9, with cold wave and cold day conditions prevailing across north, central and eastern India. Morning hours saw sharply reduced visibility in several regions, increasing the risk of travel disruptions and health concerns.

Unexpected rain in Delhi-NCR intensifies cold wave Parts of Delhi and neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed surprise rainfall early on January 9, even as cold wave and dense fog conditions persisted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense fog conditions were reported over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of eastern India. Similar conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets over the next few days.

The downpour was unanticipated, as the IMD had not forecast rain for the region earlier. Following the showers, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next two hours across the capital and adjoining parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season, while the maximum temperature remained at 17.5 degrees Celsius, around 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

The severe chill is expected to continue through the week, although a marginal rise in daytime temperatures is likely from Friday.

Cold wave conditions across multiple states

Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka on January 9 and 10. Cold day conditions were reported over Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Ground frost is also likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, raising concerns for crops and early morning commuters in hilly areas.

IMD issues dense fog alert

The IMD has issued warnings for dense to very dense fog during morning hours over parts of northwest and east India till mid-January. According to the weather office, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over northwest India over the next seven days, while central India and Maharashtra may see a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in south India

While north India battles harsh winter conditions, southern states are bracing for intense rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on January 9 and 10. Kerala may also receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Reason for rainfall in the South

The active weather in the south is due to a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system moved northwestwards at about 10 kmph and was centred late on January 8 around 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast between Pottuvil and Trincomalee by the evening or night of January 9, bringing widespread rainfall. Squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is expected over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin area, with sea conditions remaining rough to very rough along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Travel disruptions amid extreme weather

Dense fog led to low visibility procedures being implemented at Delhi airport, where runway visibility ranged between 750 metres and 2,000 metres. However, flight operations remained largely unaffected.

According to an IMD update, most airports across north India recorded very low visibility at 11.30 pm on January 8, leading to disruptions in flight operations.

The IMD has advised people to avoid early morning travel in fog-prone areas, take precautions against cold exposure, and fishermen not to venture into affected sea regions until conditions improve.