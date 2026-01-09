Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Smallcaps in red; Vodafone Idea jumps 6%, Indus Tower 5%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on January 9, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.24 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index fell 0.44 per cent
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Friday, January 9, 2026: Equity markets stabilised on Friday, a day after logging their worst sell-off in a month amid US tariff fears.
The BSE Sensex was trading around 84,357 levels, higher by 176 points or 0.21 per cent, after a flat open. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 25,923, gaining 46 points or 0.18 per cent. BEL, Asian Paints, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tech M, Infosys, L&T, Bharti Airtel, TCS, RIL, and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers today, radvancing between 0.5 per cent and 1.7 per cent. On the downside, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC, Ultratech Cement, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Kotak Bank were some of the losers, edging lower by up to 1 per cent.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.24 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index fell 0.44 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty IT, and Nifty PSU Bank indices gained 0.5 per cent each, while the Nifty Pharma, and Realty indices fell around 0.4 per cent.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens
The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal, a subsidiary of Coal India, will open for subscription today, January 9, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹1,071.11 crore via the IPO, which comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million shares. READ IPO REVIEW
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Elecon Engineering shares tumble 14%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Elecon Engineering shares slid over 14 per cent on Friday after it reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹72 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26), compared to ₹108 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Y-o-Y), representing a 33.1 per cent decrease.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at the broader market after open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap was down 0.01 per cent, while the Smallcap opened 0.33 per cent lower.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers after open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL, Asian Paints, Power Grid, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the top gainers on Sensex. On the downside, ICICI Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Adani Ports were the top losers.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex recover from early losses
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty and Sensex recovered from early losses to trade higher on Friday. After opening lower, Nifty and Sensex were up 0.23 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower at 84,022.09
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened at 84,022.09, down 158 points.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens lower at 25,840.40
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 opened at 25,840.40, down 37 points or 0.14 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles lower at pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark index Nifty50 settled 0.14 per cent or 36.45 points at 25,840.4 at pre-open trade on Friday.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles 159 points lower at pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark index Sensex settled 0.19 per cent or 159.21 points at 84,021.75 at pre-open trade on Friday.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee advances at open; trades near 90/$ mark
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee opened higher on Friday. The domestic currency rose 13 paise higher to open at 89.89 against the greenback.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal bullish on M&M's healthy launch pipeline; retains 'Buy'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) latest launches—XUV7XO and the XEV 9S—could help sustain demand momentum, believes Motilal Oswal Financial Services, while reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹4,521. READ MORE
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty finds support at 25,700–25,750 zone
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The Nifty 50 opened weak in the previous session and remained under pressure for most of the day, eventually closing below the psychological 26,000 mark. This price action reflects a cautious market tone and the absence of fresh bullish triggers. Key support for the index is now placed in the 25,700–25,750 zone. On the upside, sustaining above the 26,000–26,050 band is crucial to prevent further deterioration, while the 26,150–26,200 zone continues to act as an immediate resistance area."
Views by: Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Broking
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: B&K starts 'Buy' on Travel Food Services; sees 34% upside potential
Stock Market LIVE Updates: B&K Securities has initiated coverage on Travel Food Services with ‘Buy’ for a target of ₹1,530 per share. The target price implies 34.4 per cent upside from Thursday’s close at ₹1,138.05. The brokerage values the stock at 40x average FY27–28E EPS, assigning a 2.5x PEG, citing strong cash-flow generation and return ratios. Travel Food Services is currently valued at 33.8x/26.7x FY27/28E earnings, the note said. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea announces update on AGR
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The telecom operator has informed the exchanges that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications, which provides the following relief to the company in the AGR matter:
1. The AGR dues (Principal + Interest + Penalty and Interest on Penalty) of the Company (for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19) as of 31.12.2025 shall be frozen and shall be payable as follows:
(a) Maximum Rs 124 crore to be paid annually over next 6 years i.e. March’ 2026 to March’ 2031;
(b) Rs 100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years i.e. March’ 2032 to March’ 2035;
(c) The remaining AGR dues, has to be paid in equal installments annually over 6 years, i.e. March’ 2036 to March’ 2041.
2. A committee is to be constituted by DoT to reassess the AGR dues, whose decision shall be final. Thereafter, the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March’ 2036 to March’ 2041 in equal annual installments.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amagi Media Labs IPO opens Jan 13; sets price band at ₹343-361: Key details
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bengaluru-based SaaS company Amagi Media Labs, which is backed by investors like Premji Invest, Accel, and Norwest Venture, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹343 to ₹361 per share.
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morning market outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Indian equity markets enter today’s session with a cautious undertone following the sharp sell-off in the previous trading day. Risk appetite remains subdued as global trade-related uncertainties continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Persistent concerns over potential U.S. tariff actions linked to India’s Russian oil imports have kept sentiment fragile, while the lack of visible progress in U.S.–India trade discussions is reinforcing institutional caution, particularly among foreign investors. The immediate focus will be on whether markets can absorb the recent selling pressure and attempt a phase of stabilization in early trade."
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:02 AM IST