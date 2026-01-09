Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Smallcaps in red; Vodafone Idea jumps 6%, Indus Tower 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The telecom operator has informed the exchanges that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications, which provides the following relief to the company in the AGR matter:

1. The AGR dues (Principal + Interest + Penalty and Interest on Penalty) of the Company (for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19) as of 31.12.2025 shall be frozen and shall be payable as follows:

(a) Maximum Rs 124 crore to be paid annually over next 6 years i.e. March’ 2026 to March’ 2031;

(b) Rs 100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years i.e. March’ 2032 to March’ 2035;

(c) The remaining AGR dues, has to be paid in equal installments annually over 6 years, i.e. March’ 2036 to March’ 2041.

2. A committee is to be constituted by DoT to reassess the AGR dues, whose decision shall be final. Thereafter, the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March’ 2036 to March’ 2041 in equal annual installments.