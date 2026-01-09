Vodafone Idea to pay maximum of ₹124 cr per year from Mar 2026-Mar 2031

Vodafone Idea said on Friday that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has frozen the payment amount and timelines of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, including principal, interest and interest on penalty, for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. Vi is now required to pay a maximum of ₹124 crore a year over the next 6 years, beginning March this year to March 2031.

Further, the Aditya Birla Group-backed telco will pay ₹100 crore annually from March 2032 to March 2035, and the remaining AGR dues will be paid in equal instalments annually over the next six years, that is, from March 2036 to March 2041.

“A committee is to be constituted by the DoT to reassess the AGR dues, whose decision shall be final. Thereafter, the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March 2036 and March 2041 in equal annual instalments,” the No. 3 carrier said in a statement to the BSE on Friday.

Following the disclosure, Vodafone Idea’s stock rose by 3.3 per cent as of 9.47 am, trading at ₹11.88 on the BSE.

The communication from the DoT comes on the back of the government’s decision to offer a fresh relief package to the carrier by freezing the AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore and permitting the financially stressed telco to repay the amount over a 10-year period starting FY2031-32. The government is a 49 per cent stakeholder in the carrier.

This follows a recent Supreme Court verdict allowing the government to reassess and reconcile Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues up to the financial year 2016-17. The telecom operator, which was formed by the merger of the UK’s Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group’s Idea Cellular in 2018, had petitioned the Supreme Court for a recalculation of dues and waiver of penalties and interest in view of its financial distress.