Jatin Sethi’s Naad Sstudios Announces Entry into Malayalam Cinema with Jeethu Joseph’s Mirage film

Film producer Jatin Sethi , Founder of Naad Sstudios, today talked about the banner’s entry into the Malayalam film industry with its first production, Mirage. The psychological thriller, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, will release in cinemas this Friday, September 19, 2025.

Naad Sstudios has built a strong track record across Punjabi, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Its Punjabi blockbusters include Saunkan Saunkne – Part 1 & Part 2and the period drama Maurh In Tamil, the studio produced Annapoorani, a critically acclaimed social drama, alongside multiple Hindi projects. With Mirage Naad Sstudios now expands its presence into Malayalam cinema, further strengthening its multi-industry portfolio.

Announcing the new chapter, Jatin Sethi said:

"Naad Sstudios has always believed in producing stories that touch audiences across cultures and geographies. Stepping into Malayalam cinema with Mirage, under the vision of Jeethu Joseph, is an important milestone for us. We are confident that this collaboration will mark the beginning of several more projects in the Malayalam industry."

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, *Mirage* promises to be a gripping cinematic experience, blending the director’s mastery of suspense with the production expertise of Naad Sstudios. The film underscores the studio’s long-term strategy to create content that transcends linguistic and regional boundaries.

Mirage will release nationwide on Friday, September 19, 2025

About Naad Sstudios

Founded by Jatin Sethi, Naad Sstudios is an independent Indian film production company committed to delivering impactful storytelling across multiple languages and genres. With a diverse filmography spanning Punjabi, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, the studio continues to expand into new markets, with Mirage marking its first Malayalam venture.