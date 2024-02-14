Leading Dating App- Fluttr partners with Love Tarot to guide users through the labyrinth of romance

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14:Flutrr, the Indian vernacular dating platform has announced its partnership with Love Tarot to enhance user experience making it more dynamic and unique, this will enable users to take personalised insights and advice, helping them navigate the complexities of dating and relationships in a more meaningful way.

Finding love online has now become a relatively known phenomenon with India becoming the 5th-fastest growing dating services market in the world. See, like, match, date! However, what often goes under the radar is the potential curiosities, questions & doubts that a young mind can have when navigating the sensitive landscape of searching for a partner. Insecurities & anxieties relating to romantic companionship are like an albatross that might prevent someone from openly exploring the possibilities of finding love.

Taking this concern into account, Flutrr - the vernacular dating app, has launched Love Tarot, a new-age endeavour to adapt the age-old divination practice of tarot card reading to the modern needs & requirements of love & romance. With Love Tarot, reputed tarot readers on the app can address any point of contention relating to love and romance. Users can book consultation sessions as per their date and time preference, they can choose the tarot reader they want to consult with and the sessions can be taken either through call or chat. This launch has made Flutrr the first-ever dating app to not only offer matches but also address the concerns that might arise.

Mr. Kaushik Banerjee, Co-founder & CEO, Flutrr, commented, “Dating is the new way of life for youth. Flutrr is collaborating with Love Tarot to help the youth understand the energies around their relationships and romantic life, and this new service strengthens the core offerings of Flutrr”

In a competitive dating app market, offering tarot readings sets the app apart from others, attracting users who are interested in spirituality, astrology and self-discovery. Partnership with Love Tarot will help foster a sense of community among users who share an interest in mystical practices, creating a niche community within the app.

At this event, Ms Harshita Changlani, Business Head, of Love Tarot expressed: “ I am spirited about the introduction of the service, Love Tarot is very excited to be launched with Flutrr and this collab is one of a kind where a dating platform will not just provide dating services but will also attempt to help the youth resolve relationships and love issues”

About Love Tarot: Love Tarot takes the spiritual methodologies of tarot reading and applies it to romantic situations to help the youth embrace realities about their love lives. This collaboration is aimed at empowering the youth not only when it comes to them deciding who to love, but also allowing them insights that will let them choose what’s right for their idea of love. This freedom to know will only enhance their freedom to love.

For Media Query

Ms. Rabbana Shahin

Marketing and Sales Lead

rabbana.shahin@bvastro.com

+91 91473 34844

www.bvastro.com