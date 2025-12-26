Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds announces major expansion into vertical integration and INR 250 CR fundraise to accelerate growth of India's no.1 lab grown diamond brand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: Limelight Diamonds, India’s no.1 lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, announces a major expansion into in-house diamond growing & manufacturing capabilities. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and its commitment to building Limelight as the largest LGD jewellery brand from India to the world. This integration significantly reduces dependency on third-party suppliers, strengthens cost control, and enables faster product launches, exclusive collaborations, and consistent quality across all consumer touchpoints.

The fresh capital will be deployed towards accelerating retail expansion, strengthening design possibilities and cementing Limelight’s leadership in the next phase of category growth.

Founded with the vision of fulfilling India’s diamond dream without compromising on design, quality, or values, Limelight has played a pioneering role in shaping India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market. Today, it stands as the largest and most trusted brand in the segment, supported by a rapidly expanding exclusive retail network and growing consumer advocacy.

As interest in the lab-grown diamond sector increases and more players enter the category, Limelight’s early investments in supply-chain integration and brand-building initiatives place it in a strong position as one of the well-capitalised companies capable of scaling responsibly.

“This capital raise and vertical integration mark a defining moment in Limelight’s growth journey,” said Pooja Madhavan, Founder and MD, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds. “It enables an end-to-end control across the value chain offering enhanced transparency, traceability and technological innovations. This will strengthen our business, and equip us to scale responsibly while continuing to deliver superior quality and value to our customers. By providing a “rocks to retail” offering to consumers, we are not just growing the brand; we are building the foundation for the future of fine jewellery in India and globally.”

Limelight’s growth strategy remains firmly rooted in responsible luxury with an aggressive growth plan of reaching 200 stores by 2027. By combining science, design innovation, and ethical practices, the brand continues to appeal to a new generation of consumers seeking transparency, sustainability, and fulfilling their design aspiration.

About Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds

Headquartered in Mumbai, Limelight Diamonds is India’s largest and most trusted lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, specialising in pure CVD lab-grown diamonds. Limelight has been a pioneer in building the lab-grown diamond category in India, offering consumers exceptional brilliance, purity and contemporary design.

Over the past few years, the brand has witnessed rapid nationwide expansion and today boasts the widest retail footprint for lab-grown diamond jewellery in India, with 50+ exclusive brand outlets and 40+ shop-in-shop formats across 45+ cities. Limelight’s collections span solitaires, everyday fine jewellery and statement pieces, catering to modern Indian consumers. With a strong focus on retail excellence, design innovation and consumer education, Limelight continues to lead the growth of the lab-grown diamond jewellery segment in India.

For more information, visit www.limelightdiamonds.com.