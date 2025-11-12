Nextbigbox Set to Be Part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 with the Theme 'Futurise'

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (BTS 2025), one of India’s most prestigious technology events, is gearing up for another exciting edition from November 18th to 20th at BIEC (Bangalore International Exhibition Centre). With the central theme ‘Futurise’, this year’s summit focuses on redefining the future through technology, innovation, and collaboration.

Among the leading innovators participating this year, Nextbigbox is set to make a strong impression with its mission to resolve modern business challenges through intelligent and practical digital solutions. As a growing 360° IT and Digital Marketing company, Nextbigbox continues to lead the way in empowering businesses with next-generation tools that bridge the gap between technology and efficiency.

Empowering Businesses Through Smart Digital Transformation

Nextbigbox has built a strong reputation as a one-stop platform for comprehensive technology and marketing solutions. The company’s core philosophy centers around delivering “innovation with purpose” — developing tools and strategies that not only simplify complex tech processes but also create measurable business outcomes.

At the Bangalore Tech Submit 2025 Nextbigbox aims to highlight its suite of advanced digital products that cater to diverse industries, including finance, legal, sales, and digital services. The company’s offerings include:

Video KYC and eSign Solutions : Enabling secure, paperless customer onboarding and verification with real-time identity checks and digital signature capabilities.

: Enabling secure, paperless customer onboarding and verification with real-time identity checks and digital signature capabilities. OCR (Optical Character Recognition ): An intelligent document reading system designed to extract and verify data accurately, reducing manual effort and human error.

): An intelligent document reading system designed to extract and verify data accurately, reducing manual effort and human error. Fintech CRM : A tailored customer relationship management system crafted to help financial institutions streamline lead management, automate compliance, and enhance customer engagement.

: A tailored customer relationship management system crafted to help financial institutions streamline lead management, automate compliance, and enhance customer engagement. Legal CRM: A complete workflow management system for law firms and legal professionals that simplifies case tracking, documentation, and communication.

A complete workflow management system for law firms and legal professionals that simplifies case tracking, documentation, and communication. Sales CRM: A dynamic tool to empower sales teams with automation, analytics, and smart insights for better decision-making and faster conversions.

Each of these solutions has been developed keeping scalability, security, and user experience in mind — ensuring that businesses can focus on growth while Nextbigbox handles the technological backbone.

The Power of Integrated Tech Solutions

One of the unique strengths of Nextbigbox is its ability to combine IT innovation with digital marketing expertise. This integration helps clients not only adopt technology but also scale their presence and performance in competitive markets.

Whether it’s helping a fintech company automate customer onboarding with Video KYC, or assisting a law firm with efficient case management through Legal CRM, Nextbigbox’s solutions are designed to make complex tasks seamless and efficient.

The company’s 360° approach means clients can access everything — from software development, digital branding, SEO, and social media marketing to CRM and automation tools — under one roof. This all-in-one ecosystem helps businesses save time, cut costs, and maintain consistent digital growth.

Nextbigbox – Building a Future Without Tech Barriers

Nextbigbox’s vision is clear — to make technology accessible, efficient, and growth-oriented for everyone. Its participation in BTS 2025 under the ‘Futurise’ theme reflects the company’s belief that the future belongs to those who innovate today.

As businesses face new challenges in automation, compliance, and digital engagement, Nextbigbox continues to deliver solutions that address these needs with precision and simplicity.

The company’s upcoming participation in the summit is not just a showcase but a statement of purpose — that Nextbigbox is ready to help businesses overcome every tech challenge and move towards a smarter, more connected future.

