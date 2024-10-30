NONSTOP: Revolutionising the rehab & personal mobility products sets aggressive expansion plans for India and global markets

NONSTOP, the revolutionary leader in rehab and personal mobility products, announces bold plans for rapid expansion across India and globally. Often referred to as the pioneer and one of the leading retail conglomerate of the rehabilitation and personal mobility sector, NONSTOP is set to redefine accessibility and quality in healthcare products, empowering people across all stages of recovery with innovative, reliable solutions.

Transforming access with Large and Medium format stores

NONSTOP’s expansion strategy includes opening five flagship large-format experience centers (LFRs) across major Indian cities—Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The Mumbai centre, set to open in mid-December 2024, will offer customers an immersive experience to explore and purchase top-of-the-line rehab and personal mobility products, setting a new standard for accessibility and product engagement in the sector.

In addition, NONSTOP plans to establish over 500 medium-format stores in prime locations across India. These stores will serve as convenient touchpoints, offering a wide selection of high-quality, robotic-engineered, and patented products that are carefully curated for safety, comfort, and enhanced recovery journeys.

Going Global: Establishing NONSTOP as a Global Brand

Beyond India, NONSTOP has its sights set on global markets. By 2026, the company aims to extend its reach to neighbouring Asian countries, followed by key European markets by 2027. This aggressive international strategy underscores NONSTOP’s commitment to bringing the highest standards in rehab and mobility solutions to a global audience.

A new standard in Quality, Safety and Innovation

NONSTOP’s mission is to bring “never-seen, never-used, never-experienced” products to India under its brand. The company addresses the growing need for reliable rehab equipment, citing that outdated and subpar devices have often resulted in accidents or delayed recovery for elderly and recovering patients. NONSTOP’s range of products will make recovery journeys comfortable, safe, and easier, empowering customers with quality, ergonomic, and thoughtfully designed products that meet global standards.

A trusted curator of Award-Winning Global Brands

As a comprehensive hub for personal mobility and rehab solutions, NONSTOP hosts a range of acclaimed global brands known for innovation and quality. This includes WHILL from Japan, Vermeiren from Germany, Genny Zero from Switzerland, and the Michael Graves-designed foldable walking canes from the USA. These internationally recognized products bring the best

of design and functionality to NONSTOP’s shelves, providing Indian customers with access to trusted, multi-award-winning solutions.

Product offerings: Comprehensive range to support every recovery need

NONSTOP’s product portfolio covers a broad spectrum of categories, including:

Powered and manual wheelchairs

Physio products

Incontinence and hygiene care

Personal care items

Soft goods and foam products

Nutrition, supplements, and specialized food products

This range ensures that NONSTOP is a one-stop destination for rehabilitation and personal care, setting new standards in India for convenience and accessibility.

Iftekhar Ahmed, CEO of GreenPioneer Mobility India said "Through NonStop, we aim to transform accessibility and innovation in the rehabilitation sector. Our commitment to a multi-brand approach means customers have the freedom to select the best-suited products for their unique requirements, which marks a significant shift in how rehabilitation products are marketed and delivered in India. NonStop's national expansion is a testament to our commitment to improve accessibility and support across India. The company is poised to make a significant impact, making high-quality rehabilitation solutions accessible to communities far and wide."

Looking forward

NONSTOP’s vision is to elevate the quality of rehab and personal mobility solutions in India and worldwide. With its upcoming flagship stores, hundreds of local outlets, and robust international expansion plan, NONSTOP is on track to become a global brand by the end of the decade.

ABOUT NONSTOP