Nutritious and Flavorful: How to Use Walnuts in Smoothies, Salads, Bakes, and More

Walnuts are a versatile ingredient that can quickly improve your meals and are a nutritional powerhouse. They are full of heart-healthy fats, plant-based protein, and antioxidants. Walnuts can be used in a variety of recipes to improve the texture and flavour of your meal, whether you're making a savoury dish, smoothie, or dessert. Kavita Devgan, Clinical Nutritionist, Chilean Walnuts sheds light on How to Use Walnuts in Smoothies, Salads, Bakes, and More.

Why Should You Include Walnuts in Your Diet?

Chilean walnuts are packed with heart-healthy Omega-3 fats that reduce inflammation and cholesterol. Eating them regularly can lower blood pressure, improve blood vessel health, and reduce "bad" cholesterol. They are high in calories but also rich in fiber, protein, and good fats, helping you feel full and curb cravings. Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants like polyphenols, melatonin, and vitamin E, which protect against free radicals and chronic diseases. Additionally, they support brain health.

How to incorporate it into smoothies, salads, bakes, and more ?

Boost your morning energy

One of the simplest ways to incorporate walnuts into your regular diet is through smoothies. Walnuts, when blended, provide a mildly nutty flavour, a creamy texture, and a healthy fat boost that prolongs feelings of fullness. Simply blend your choice of fruits like bananas, apple or blueberries, add a tablespoon of walnuts, almond milk, and a spoon of Greek yogurt.

Nutty and crunchy salads

Walnuts are your go-to garnish for salads if you enjoy the contrast of textures. Their earthy flavour complements everything from cheeses to citrus fruits, and their crunch gives fresh greens depth. Before adding walnuts to your salad, lightly toast them for optimal flavour. Their crispness and aroma are enhanced by toasting, which makes them even more alluring.

Using walnuts in baking

Baking and walnuts go perfectly together. They bring a tasty crunch and a nutty flavor to both sweet and savory baked goods. Whether mixed into brownie batter or sprinkled on banana bread, walnuts make treats more flavorful and satisfying. To add a crunchy surprise with each bite, add chopped walnuts to the brownie mix. For a healthy, high-energy cookie, combine oats, walnuts and a small amount of dark chocolate.

Tasty Meals with Walnuts

Walnuts go well with herbs and spices because of their mildly bitter flavour, which makes them ideal for main courses, dips, and sauces. In your basil pesto, use walnuts instead of pine nuts. To create a crunchy, nutritious coating for your fish or chicken, crush walnuts with breadcrumbs and seasonings. To add extra protein and a delightful crunch, add toasted walnuts to vegetable stir-fries or grain bowls.

Walnuts are tasty, healthy, and easy to use in everyday meals. You can add them to smoothies, salads, baked treats, or just sprinkle them on your favourite dishes to boost both flavor and nutrition. A handful of walnuts provides heart-healthy fats, plant protein, antioxidants, and brain-supporting omega-3 fatty acids. Walnuts are a tiny ingredient that may have a tremendous impact on your meals and your health, so keep them in your kitchen.