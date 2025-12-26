Prestigious Education Brands 2025 Recognises Institutions Shaping the Future of Purpose-Driven Learning

Celebrating excellence in education brand leadership, societal impact, and future-ready learning, the 2nd Edition of Prestigious Education Brands 2025 brought together India’s most respected academic leaders to spotlight institutions redefining education beyond classrooms.

Team Marksmen Network successfully concluded the 2nd Edition of Prestigious Education Brands 2025 on December 11, 2025, at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai. The evening convened eminent academicians, university leaders, policymakers, and education strategists to explore how purpose, pedagogy, and brand credibility are shaping the next era of Indian education.

The session was formally kicked off by Sharad Gupta, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Team Marksmen Network, who welcomed the distinguished gathering and set the context for the evening by highlighting the growing importance of purpose-led branding, societal impact, and future-readiness in India’s education ecosystem.

As India’s education sector accelerates toward a projected valuation of USD 225 billion by 2027, institutions are increasingly being evaluated not just on rankings or placements, but on purpose, inclusivity, global outlook, and societal contribution. Held against this evolving backdrop, the platform examined how education brands are transforming into dynamic ecosystems that nurture innovation, ethics, employability, and community impact.

Setting the tone for the evening, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhury, Former Director, IIT Bombay, delivered the Opening Keynote, “The Future of Learning – From Institutions to Impact.” Drawing from his extensive leadership journey, Prof. Chaudhury emphasized the need for institutions to evolve from knowledge providers to impact creators, fostering interdisciplinary thinking, innovation, and responsible leadership.

The evening also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Beyond Academics – Building Purposeful and Powerful Education Brands.” The panel brought together Dr. Anand Kulkarni, Professor & Associate Director, MIT-WPU Pune; Dr. Rajan Welukar, Vice Chancellor, ATLAS Skilltech University; Dr. Kavita R. Laghate, Director & Professor, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai; and Dr. Rajan Saxena, Former Vice Chancellor, NMIMS University. Moderated by Karan Karayi, Editor-in-Chief, Team Marksmen Network, the discussion explored how education institutions can build strong brand equity through digital transformation, global collaborations, industry integration, inclusivity, and outcome-driven learning models.

A key highlight of the evening was the Guest of Honour Address by Dr. Raj (Kumar) Bhandari, Senior Paediatrician and Senior Advisor, National Cooperative Export Ltd., Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India. Speaking on “Beyond Marks: Integrating Holistic Growth into Academic Success,” Dr. Bhandari underscored the importance of emotional wellbeing, values-based education, and holistic development in shaping resilient learners and responsible citizens.

The evening culminated with the felicitation of India’s Prestigious Education Brands 2025, honouring institutions that have demonstrated excellence in academic leadership, brand credibility, and meaningful impact across communities.

The institutions felicitated at Prestigious Education Brands 2025 include:

ATLAS SkillTech University

Birla Open Minds Education Pvt. Ltd.

Government of Maharashtra’s SIMSREE

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi

Podar International School

SVKM’s NMIMS (Deemed to be University)

The Cathedral and John Connon School

The 2nd Edition of Prestigious Education Brands reaffirmed that the future of education lies in institutions that balance academic rigor with purpose, global relevance, and societal responsibility. By celebrating these changemakers, the platform aims to inspire India’s education ecosystem to build enduring legacies that shape not only careers, but communities and the nation at large.

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to contact@teammarksmen.com