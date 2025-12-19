Priyasun Patents Introduces The Ultimate Invention To Burglaries In ATMs!

Coimbatore: The growing trend of burglaries in ATMs across the nation is becoming a cause of major concern among the stake holders like the Banks, user public and the Police administration. Almost 2 crimes per week are reported in this category that includes even rooting out the ATM machines from its bed and carrying it away. Despite the state of the art CCTV surveillence systems in place, the criminals manage to escape from the scene before the arrival of the police.

Priyasun Patents LLP, a Tamil Nadu based IP firm,has unveiled an invention that can be called as 'the ulimate solution to such burglaries' in ATMs as well as retail outlets like jewellery shops.

Presenting the Burglar Trapping System !

The pioneering invention 'Burglar Trapping System'(BTS),seeks to ensure 100% protection against physical attacks/burglaries on/in ATMs and high value stores.

The BTS features a collapsible grill mechanism concealed within the ceiling of the enclosure,just above the entrance of the premises/ATM cabin.This grill mechanism is connected to a set of electronic force sensors embedded inside the ATM or vault body.Burglary attempts are always accompanied by undue force. When such undue force or tampering is detected by the calibrated sensors , the system deploys instantly.Then it drops the secure grill assembly that traps the intruder inside the ATM cabin, foyer, or designated area. Thus, the BTS ensures that, unlike with conventional CCTV or alarm-only systems, the criminal cannot escape before the police arrives.

This video should help understand how the system works: BTS EXPLAINER VIDEO

Key Features and Benefits

Immediate action: Stops burglars during the break-in attempt, eliminating the time gap between alarm and police response.

Theft prevention: Prevents criminals from accessing cash or valuable assets.

Capture on-site: Ensures offenders are caught red-handed with evidence, awaiting police arrival.

Reliable protection: Operates even during power outages or when intruders attempt to cut electricity supply.

Cost-effective security: Provides a high level of protection at a relatively low cost compared to existing multiple security measures.

Inventor's View Point: The inventor of the Burglar Trapping System, Sreenivasa Sundar, a former Bank Senior Manager of a reputed PSU Bank,says 'When I was incharge of managing a 100+ ATMs in a region, I was quite disturbed and felt utterly helpless when it came to news of ATM burglaries, vandalism inside the cabin and rooting out the ATMs from its bed. I felt that the existing state of the art CCTV surveillence systems could do nothing more than exposing the event and in some cases, the culprit's image. It is this patent inadequacy that led me to work on inventing this ultimate,practical solution to burglaries in ATMs.'

The invention is already filed in the Indian Patent Office,Application No.202441058541 and in U.S.as well.In view of the pressing need for the Burglar Trapping System ,currently for the 2,00,000 ATMs across India and 5,00,000 ATMs in USA, Priyasun Patents LLP,the current assignee of the invention,has offered to make the BTS available to Indian manufacturers immediately.

Quote on the BTS: ATM International Association (ATMIA), the apex body of the global stake holders of the ATM industry, has summed up its view on BTS in its headline news dated 17/09/2025:(EXTRACTS)

'The Burglar Trapping System represents a new horizon in ATM and building security, offering peace of mind for operators, business owners,and customers alike.By combining deterrence with active intervention, the BTS redefines ATM and premises security. Its impact is twofold: preventing theft and sending a clear message to would-be criminals that attempts will not succeed.'

Despite widespread adoption of advanced ATM security technologies—such as CCTV with motion detection, intrusion alarms, and heat sensors—criminals continue to carry out physical attacks and burglaries with alarming success. Traditional systems often fall short due to delays between an incident and law enforcement response.(END OF ATMIA NEWS)

USER VIEWS:For Luke Elston,Content Editor,Test House,Bangalore,a regular user of ATM,'For people like me, the benefits will be:peace of mind and the crime stopped before it occurs. Moreover,the risk of being trapped discourages further burglary attempts, thus making ATM spaces safer for the user community.'

For more information on BTS ,visit: www.priyasunpatents.com