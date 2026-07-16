Reliance Broadcast Launches ONE BIG WORLD, an AI-Driven Unified Media Ecosystem

Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (RBNL) has announced the launch of ONE BIG WORLD, marking its evolution into a converged media and entertainment company. Built on the long-standing credibility of one of India's largest radio networks, the initiative represents a strategic transition from standalone businesses to an integrated consumer ecosystem designed to engage audiences across physical and digital touchpoints. The company will operate this initiative from its upcoming 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Noida.

The newly introduced ecosystem currently reaches more than 500 million monthly users through 67 FM stations, a fast-growing news vertical, a microelectronic engagement platform with 100 million+ lifetime users, a social community of 20 million+ followers, and 5,000+ transit digital screens across 75+ cities. The expansion also includes new consumer offerings spanning AI-powered content, experiential events and youth-focused entertainment.

Designed to eliminate traditional silos between content, distribution and audience engagement, the initiative creates a connected environment that enables brands to build stronger consumer relationships while delivering measurable business outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, Sahil Mangla, Chairman, RBNL, said:

"For nearly two decades, our flagship radio brand has built deep-rooted trust, hyperlocal relevance and an unmatched emotional connection with Indian audiences. This strategic evolution is our response to the changing, non-linear consumer journey. It transforms Reliance Broadcast from a radio broadcaster into an integrated media company that brings together broadcasting, news, digital platforms, transit media and live experiences within a single AI-powered ecosystem. Backed by marquee investors and leading business groups, this marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in building India's most connected and future-ready entertainment companies."

Ashit Kukian, CEO, RBNL, added:

"Today's brands require integrated communication rather than fragmented campaigns. We now offer end-to-end solutions, from content creation to multi-channel distribution and on-ground activations. This unified approach enables greater reach, deeper engagement and measurable return on investment while simplifying execution for our partners."

The company has structured the initiative around three strategic pillars.

1. Foundation Pillars

BIG FM: India's largest single-brand FM network with 67 stations, reaching 340 million+ listeners across 1,900+ towns and 1.2 lakh+ villages. The broadcaster is also expanding into digital-first video content through Video Radio Jockeys (VRJs).

BIG News Network: A digital-first news platform delivering credible and engaging coverage, with plans to introduce additional regional channels and a dedicated business news offering.

BIG DOOH: A transit-led digital out-of-home business comprising 5,000+ premium screens, steadily evolving into a technology-enabled programmatic advertising platform.

2. Digital & Product Frontiers

BIG FM One: An AI-powered destination featuring vernacular and hyperlocal audio-video content, personalised experiences, interactive communities and commerce integration, with global streaming ambitions.

BIG LIVE: The company's established engagement platform with 100 million+ lifetime users, driven by interactive formats such as Ask RJ and one of India's largest radio networks Ke Pandit Ji.

BIG Social Connect: A growing social ecosystem reaching 20 million+ users, with plans to expand through 100+ category-specific handles.

3. Experiential & Live Verticals

BIG Vibe: A youth-focused entertainment vertical centred on nightlife, artist tours and premium venue collaborations.

ONE BIG WORLDConcerts & IPs: Building on successful performances by artists including Papon, Javed Ali, Harshdeep Kaur and Salman Ali, the company plans to scale multi-city tours, awards, expos, conclaves and festivals.

BIG Experiences: A dedicated MICE and enterprise solutions division focused on large-scale brand launches, intellectual properties and strategic corporate engagements.

The announcement comes as audiences increasingly consume content across multiple platforms while advertisers seek integrated partners capable of delivering scale, relevance and measurable impact. Through continued expansion, focused leadership and sustained innovation, RBNL aims to establish India's most comprehensive, future-ready media and entertainment companies.