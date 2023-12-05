Renowned Restaurateur Mr. Navin Agrawal unmasks the most luxurious Bar and the unique experience it holds - Shiloh Bar and Experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Mr. Navin Agrawal, a distinguished figure in the culinary world and the Managing Director of Calcio Restaurant, Director at Dragonfly, Shiloh Bar & Experience, Flying Saucer, Lord of the Drinks, First Fiddle Restaurants, Diablo, Club Iguana, is sharing the inspiring story of his journey to success and the principles that keep him focused and relevant in the dynamic hospitality industry.

When asked upon the establishment of his soon—to—launch property “Shiloh, Bar and Experience”, he said “The concept revolves around creating a unique and immersive environment that combines exceptional dining, vibrant nightlife, and a memorable overall experience”

“My journey took an unexpected turn into hospitality, not part of the original plan. But from that surprise, I've discovered a lot of joy and connections. Life's twists and turns led me here, and in going with the flow, I found richness beyond what I first imagined” *he further added about his journey*

Navin who is the director of Dragonfly, Flying Saucer, Lord of the Drinks, Diablo, Club Iguana, Shiloh makes sure that each establishment is different from the other “Each establishment under my direction, from Dragonfly to Shiloh, has its own distinct identity. Dragonfly offers a fusion of modern Asian cuisine and nightlife, Flying Saucer is known for its fusion cocktails and mocktails and laid-back vibe, Lord of the Drinks is about opulent décor and diverse culinary offerings, Diablo is a high-energy nightclub, Club Iguana focuses on tropical vibes, and Shiloh aims to provide a unique and immersive experience”

*Reflecting upon the changes in Mumbai nightlife, he says* “Mumbai's nightlife has evolved significantly over the years. The city now embraces a diverse range of experiences, catering to various tastes and preferences”

His mission is to elevate the hospitality scene in India by continually innovating and delivering exceptional experiences. He aims to contribute by setting new benchmarks in service, ambiance, and culinary offerings, providing a platform for creativity and talent within the industry. Ultimately, the vision is to create spaces that become integral parts of people's lives, leaving a positive and lasting impact on their social and entertainment experiences.