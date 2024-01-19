Rijac Handbags - Leading Manufacturers of Vegan Leather Handbags

Rijac Handbags, a principal discovery made by JaideepPrajapati. A significant player in the fashion industry setting new standards for the handbag market. Their commitment is not limited to fashion but also to preserve the environment. We have received a lot of appreciation for manufacturing vegan leather handbags, a brace move towards saving the environment.

The founder of Rijac Handbags says “In Every Stitch, Curve, and Texture Of Our Vegan Leather Bag , I Envision a World Where Elegance Meets Responsibility”. The handbags at Rijac are manufactured not only in the sense of fashion but also ensuring that no animals or environment is harmed during the production process.

What made Jaideep think about this revolutionary step? Rijac’s founder changed his vision the moment he came across the number of animals sacrificed to produce traditional leather i.e. 220 crore animals annually, approximately 15 animals per second to manufacture leather out of which 20% leather goes to waste. Did you know? Producing just 1 square metre of leather emits around 110 kilograms of CO2 equivalent.

These are the facts that made Jaideep think about the damage we are causing to the environment in the name of fashion and come up with an amazing innovation i.e., vegan leather. Vegan leather is made out of banana and tamato waste reducing the percentage of garbage from our land.

Rijac’s success in their business is not limited but vast when it comes to choosing the best designs and colours to give their handbags a wonderful texture. Something that is a perfect match with every type of outfit adding to the sophistication and grace of your modern or traditional outfits. Other than this, our artisans understand their responsibility towards creating something outstanding in terms of designs.

We can maintain the quality of our handbags. Our skilled team of designers and artisans bring creativity to the table. You can never be disappointed with Rijac’s collection of handbags. Quality is the pillar that keeps up going in the market. Our designs and quality of the handbags align with our brand’s vision and the promises we make to our customers.

Rijac’s commitment towards environmental sustainability sets them apart in the fashion industry. We also offer a competitive price in the market making our handbags a comfortable choice for businesses, balancing the quality and cost-effectiveness of our products. Our production processes are efficient and economically allowing us to offer excellent value of the products. Our handbags are the bottom line where sophisticated designs meet quality.

With our collection of handbags, you find a wide range of bags. Our handbag collection sells three types of bags - Shoulder Bags, Handbags, and Sling Handbags. Each bag serves its purpose. With our recognition towards fashion and environment, our handbags serve the purpose keeping up with the standards of fashion and environmental ethics.

Our key strength is to offer quality. The handbag manufacturers have flexibility to experiment with the design, style, texture, and colour of the handbags. With their experimentation, we find something out of the box. Any manufacturer has only one target in their mind, i.e., to make sure that there is a product in the market suiting the needs of the customer.

For example, sling handbags are a stylish accessory and easily carryable to any occasion or with any outfit. A sling bag is small and has storage space to keep your important belongings. Along with this, we have other categories of handbags with more space and designs for your collection. For everyday purposes with enough storage to add extra items in your handbag.

The idea was to let the world know about the idea so no animals are sacrificed in producing leather bags. To have an understanding of the fact that fashion does not require you to sacrifice animals and harm the environment. We create fashion with waste materials that are damaging the ecosystem, sustainable and a perfect choice of fashion at your doorstep.

Our vision was to introduce, in the fashion industry, a sustainable choice of fashion. A shocking revelation made by Rijac with vegan leather. This step took our brand on a whole different level. We took the first step by introducing vegan leather, now the turn is yours. Check out our collection of handbags online sale and find something that suits your personality and adds style to your outfit.