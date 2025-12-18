Rupeedot, a Startup India-recognized fintech platform founded by Ravish Prasad, Targets India's 70% Used Car Loan Gap.

India’s used car market is valued at approximately USD 36.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly 6 million units in sales volume by FY26. While demand continues to surge, financing remains a major bottleneck; nearly 70% of used-car buyers struggle to access timely and suitable loans.

“RupeeDot’s approach democratizes used-car ownership by combining deep digital integration with inclusive financing. Leveraging data-driven credit intelligence, including deep segmentation that instantly matches the right customer with the right lender, we improve approval rates, accelerate turnaround times, and expand access with faster, in-house RTO transfers,” — Ravish Prasad, Founder of RupeeDot

PUNE, India – India’s used car market is now 1.4 times larger than the new car market, yet financing penetration remains low. Small and mid-sized dealers naturally prioritize sourcing and selling vehicles, leaving limited bandwidth to track changing lender policies, eligibility norms, and documentation requirements. This results in longer approval timelines, avoidable rejections, and missed conversions.

RupeeDot is addressing this gap by rebuilding used-car financing with technology, data intelligence, and industry expertise.

Deep Industry Experience at the Core

Founder Ravish Prasad brings over two decades of experience in retail lending across secured and unsecured products. As Sales Director at CARS24 Financial Services, he led pan-India used-car lending and dealer inventory funding, scaling the business from inception to growth. Earlier, as National Sales Head at Bajaj Finance, he built the car loan business from the ground up. His career also includes nine years at Tata Capital and experience at HDFC Bank, giving him strong relationships across India’s auto-finance ecosystem.

This Startup India–recognized fintech, backed by Indicorn Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., is transforming auto finance through AI-powered digital processes that enable instant loan decisions with transparency. Using intelligent customer segmentation and lender-matching algorithms, RupeeDot connects buyers with the right financier while accelerating RTO and RC transfers through in-house capabilities.

Massive Market, Minimal Finance Penetration

Despite rapid market growth, used-car financing penetration in India remains below 30%, compared to nearly 70% in the new-car segment. Financing penetration is expected to rise from 12–15% in FY2015 to around 40% by FY2030, with formal credit expanding from metro cities to smaller towns.

The traditional financing process creates friction at every level. Customers face 4–6 day approval timelines and opaque rejections. Dealers lack visibility into lender-specific policies, often sending applications to mismatched financiers, leading to unnecessary declines. Interest rates are typically 4–5% higher than new car loans, while delayed RC transfers and RTO bottlenecks create uncertainty in this unorganized market.

How RupeeDot Is Building the Solution

RupeeDot is reengineering the financing model from the ground up. Its Credit Assessment ScoreModel under development evaluates customer profiles, income levels, banking behavior, vehicle history, repayment patterns, and alternative data points to generate a risk profile scorecard.

An intelligent lender-matching algorithm being built is designed to instantly identify the most suitable financing partner based on lender-specific eligibility criteria and policies. Without such visibility, dealers often submit cases to incompatible lenders, resulting in avoidable rejections. RupeeDot’s approach focuses on one application, one intelligent match, and one approval.

For dealers, this eliminates guesswork and enables confident closures with same-day decisions.

RupeeDot has partnered with over 30 banks and NBFCs to enable a pre-approved financing journey. Customers receive pre-approved limits upfront, allowing them to shortlist vehicles with clarity and confidence. The platform is also developing digital solutions to address RC transfer delays, ensuring faster ownership documentation post-RTO transfer.

Q&A: Ravish Prasad on the Future of Auto Finance

Q: Why is financing penetration so low despite strong demand?

A: “The ecosystem remains inefficient due to an unorganized dealer network, low trust, and limited warranties. Financing often takes 6–7 days with delayed RC transfers. Interest rates are higher than new-car loans, and dealers, restricted by limited lender tie-ups, prioritize cash deals. This leads to incorrect financier selection, low approvals, and many customer segments remaining unserved.”

Q: How does RupeeDot differentiate itself?

A: “Speed is core to our design. With 30+ bank and NBFC partnerships, we reduce dealer dependence on limited financiers and enable instant pre-approved offers. Our scorecard engine under development evaluates customer, vehicle, and transaction data in real time to route each case to the lender with the highest approval probability. This drives faster decisions, higher approvals, and quicker disbursals.”

Building an Ecosystem for Scale

RupeeDot goes beyond loans by enabling financing-first journeys, helping customers assess affordability before selecting a car. The platform continuously learns from partner programs to improve approval accuracy and turnaround times. Startup India recognition provides validation and access to mentoring as RupeeDot scales its technology and operations nationwide.

The Road Ahead

As India’s used car market accelerates, RupeeDot’s vision is clear: combine deep industry experience with sophisticated technology to responsibly serve the 70% currently excluded from formal financing.