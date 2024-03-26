SAP: Redefining CX with Connected, Insightful, and Adaptive Solutions

Things are moving faster than ever in today's multi-channel marketplace, calling companies to continuously evolve and improve, to address trends and challenges while providing customers with top-notch experiences that inspire confidence and loyalty. Organisations who adopt E-commerce systems that do not have this fundamental principle at their core, might see their growth engine sputter and misfire when it comes to helping themselfadapt quickly and effectively to rapid change. Sudeep Singh, VP and Head of CX Business of SAP India, shares how organizations can create best-of-breed commerce and customer experiences with a single, unified, and an integrated platform. “At SAP, we have a multi-pronged approach to unlocking business agility and transforming customer experiences. At the core, lies our composable architecture where SAP Commerce Cloud leverages a modular, microservices-based platformallowing businesses to pick and choose the functionalities they need and integrate them seamlessly with their existing technology systems. This enables innovation at scale, while tapping into enterprise-wide data to adapt to changing business needs.

Businesses can easily scale up and scale down resources to meet demand fluctuations without significant infrastructure investments.Open APIs facilitate seamless integration with external systems, marketplaces, and emerging technologies, fostering innovation, and expanding reach. Some of the leading names in the country using SAP Commerce Cloud include companies such as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, JSL, Asian Paints, MG Motors to name a few.

In a world where data-driven insights can make or break an organization,our solutions use artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML)to analyse customer behaviour, personalize experiences, optimize product recommendations, and anticipate trends, driveinnovation, and improveconversion rates.”

With a rich legacy of over 50 years in enterprise resource planning, SAP has a front moveradvantage in understanding businesses and anticipating their future requirements. With our 25 + industry focus, SAP supports diverse business models and industries, enabling businesses to tailor their e-commerce strategy to their specific industry needs.

Sudeep Singh, VP and Head of CX Business of SAP India, further explained, “While implementing effective CX strategies in e-commerce, organistations must understand the ever-evolving customer needs, preferences, and behaviours. Futher, some of the top priorities enterprises have are to provide a consistent omnichannel experience, with evolving KPIs to determine effectiveness of CX strategies. Addressing these priorities, SAP's 'One Office' seamlessly solves the issue of siloed data and lack of integration. A well-thought-out omnichannel strategy, with unified customer profiles and consistent messaging across all channels, can deliver a consistent omnichannel experience.

Personalization at scale has become essential in a time when consumers demand brands to understand them better, this can be resource intensive. This is where using AI and ML to make decisions based on consumer data and preferences may be quite important, and SAP has already made significant progress in this area.”

Investing in building a customer-centric culture allows businesses to tailor their products, services, and communication to better meet their customer expectations, resulting in a more personalized and satisfying customer experience.

Sudeep Singh also laid out how AI can be a strategic differentiator, and SAP’s efforts in this regard. “SAP has been one of the early movers in leveraging AI to help its customers achieve their digital transformation goals. Our commerce solution uses AI to streamline operations, personalize the customer experience, and improve efficiency, coupled with our AI co-pilot Joule that delivers proactive and contextualized insights from across the breadth and depth of SAP’s applications and third-party sources to enhance daily business operations.

SAP Commerce Cloud uses AI to extract and enrich product tags, augment product descriptions, and increase product visibility and discoverability, especially for visual searches. It automates repetitive tasks such as generating customer responses and creating customer profiles using AI-driven insights to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences. It even identifies questions within conversations and delivers trusted answers from company knowledge.”