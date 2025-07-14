Shivam Enterprise Pharma Division Launches New Range of Capsules and Tablets Section Under the Visionary Leadership of Mr. Sahil Diwan

New Delhi [India], July 12: Shivam Enterprise, a trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry for over two decades, is all set to expand its horizons with the launch of a new segment dedicated to capsules and tablets. This significant move marks another milestone in the company’s journey, driven by the relentless efforts and visionary leadership of its Managing Director, Mr. Sahil Diwan.

Since joining the company in 2019, Mr. Sahil Diwan has infused new energy into Shivam Enterprise. With a clear vision and unwavering dedication, he has been instrumental in steering the company toward unprecedented growth. His leadership has not only brought innovation and modernization but also positioned the company as a responsible contributor to national healthcare efforts.

Shivam Enterprise gained widespread recognition during critical times such as the black fungus outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Mr. Diwan's leadership, the company played a crucial role by manufacturing essential injections to combat black fungus and developing various healthcare products vital for COVID-19 prevention and treatment. These contributions, acknowledged by both government bodies and healthcare professionals, showcased the company's commitment to social responsibility and public welfare.

Now, with the launch of the new capsules and tablets division, Shivam Enterprise is poised to reach even greater heights. This new venture is aimed at enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of pharmaceutical products, addressing a broader range of healthcare needs across the country.

Mr. Sahil Diwan’s dedication knows no bounds—his tireless efforts and strategic vision are transforming Shivam Enterprise into a modern, future-ready pharmaceutical powerhouse. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it continues to uphold its core values of quality, innovation, and service to society.

With a solid foundation built over 20 years and a dynamic leader at the helm, Shivam Enterprise is not just launching new products—it is redefining the future of healthcare in India.