Shubhashish Prakash Gets a whole hearted Reception by the People of Rajasthan

Shubhashish Homes updated on conversion of expression of interests into booking for phase 1 of their Super Premium Project Shubhashish Prakash, Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur (Rajasthan).
Almost 30% of the total inventory got booked on day 1 of the Launch after the Pre Launch Phase, with a total Saleable Area of Approx. 45000 Sq. Feet worth approx. INR 29 Crores.
Mohit Jajoo, CEO & Executive Director of Shubhashish Homes, said, “This Response is in line with our expectations & we are overwhelmed with such a nice Reception to our Signature Project.
This is one of the Most Premium, Most Exclusive & Most Secure Project of Rajasthan. Our Teams have worked very hard and have done detailing to the minutest level on the Customer preferences & Daily Lifestyle Upgradations.
We are on track on our Land Acqusition front & are looking at launching 3 more Projects in the next Financial Year.”
Shubhashish Homes, is a part of Shubhashish Group, Promoted by Mr J K Jajoo, a big philanthropist, Investor & entrepreneur, Based out of Jaipur.
