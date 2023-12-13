BS Marketing Initiative

Home / Content / Specials / Shubhashish Prakash Gets a whole hearted Reception by the People of Rajasthan

Shubhashish Prakash Gets a whole hearted Reception by the People of Rajasthan

.

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shubhashish Homes updated on conversion of expression of interests into booking for phase 1 of their Super Premium Project Shubhashish Prakash, Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Almost 30% of the total inventory got booked on day 1 of the Launch after the Pre Launch Phase, with a total Saleable Area of Approx. 45000 Sq. Feet worth approx. INR 29 Crores.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mohit Jajoo, CEO & Executive Director of Shubhashish Homes, said, “This Response is in line with our expectations & we are overwhelmed with such a nice Reception to our Signature Project.

This is one of the Most Premium, Most Exclusive & Most Secure Project of Rajasthan. Our Teams have worked very hard and have done detailing to the minutest level on the Customer preferences & Daily Lifestyle Upgradations.

We are on track on our Land Acqusition front & are looking at launching 3 more Projects in the next Financial Year.”

Shubhashish Homes, is a part of Shubhashish Group, Promoted by Mr J K Jajoo, a big philanthropist, Investor & entrepreneur, Based out of Jaipur.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Topics : entrepreneur

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story