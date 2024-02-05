Snapmint Appoints SAAS Veteran Amitt Sharma as Chief Customer Officer ( CCO ), Setting the Stage for 3000 Merchant Partners by 2024

Snapmint, the leader in 0% EMI on UPI for online payments, announced the appointment of Amitt Sharma as its CCO on 19th January 2024. Snapmint, which currently boasts 20 Million plus app users and 700+ consumer brands and merchants, has ambitious plans under Amitt's leadership to scale its merchant partners from 700 to 3000 by the end of the year.

Amitt Sharma, previously the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) at GoKwik has played a pivotal role in empowering the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecosystem in India. With 16 years of cross-industry experience, Amitt has successfully navigated challenges in large organisations across India and globally, including roles at MoEngage, Sprinkler, observe.ai, and Akamai.

Reflecting on the appointment, Snapmint Co-founder Abhineet Sawa expressed, "While offline commerce in India has seen deep enablement with EMI in electronics or sachets in FMCG, it is only recently that online e-commerce has started realising the power of EMIs. As we scale our merchant network, providing a top-notch experience will be critical, and Amitt will play a significant role in delivering Snapmint EMI enablement for the growth ambitions of our e-commerce partners."

Snapmint obtained its NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India with a mission to democratise Zero Cost EMI shopping in India, focusing specifically on catering to the online purchases of Gen Z customers.