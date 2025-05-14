Sonia Dubey Dewan, Founder of ISIM, Becomes India's First AICI Certified Image Master at AICI Global Conference 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra — May 14, 2025

Sonia Dubey Dewan, Founder of the Indian School of Image Management (ISIM), has been officially awarded the prestigious AICI Certified Image Master (CIM) designation by the Association of Image Consultants International (AICI) — the highest global recognition in the image consulting profession.

With this historic milestone, Sonia becomes the first and only Indian to earn the AICI CIM title and joins an elite group of fewer than 21 professionals worldwide to have achieved this honor. This recognition not only highlights her exceptional contribution to the industry but also places India on the global map of image excellence.

The AICI CIM title is the culmination of years of mastery, requiring candidates to demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership, ethics, education, and influence in the field of image management and personal branding. It is awarded only after rigorous peer review and approval by the international board of AICI.

Sonia Dubey Dewan, already a Certified Image Professional (CIP) and widely known for her work in personal transformation, corporate training, and women empowerment, has now earned the industry's topmost distinction. With 15+ years of experience, Sonia has trained thousands of aspiring image consultants through ISIM and worked with prominent companies like Lodha, Motilal Oswal, Reliance, P&G and more. She is also a personal advisor to several C-suite executives, politicians, and celebrities.

Under her leadership, the Indian School of Image Management (ISIM) has become India’s leading institution dedicated to professional education in image consulting and soft skills. With over 400 students trained across multiple programs, ISIM has created a dynamic community of certified professionals transforming lives and careers across India and beyond. The institute’s commitment to global standards and mentorship continues to shape the industry's future.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sonia has left a lasting impact through philanthropy and social initiatives. From rebuilding schools in rural India to founding VISHIPSA, an NGO committed to educating and empowering underprivileged women and children, her journey embodies purpose-driven leadership.

"Becoming an AICI CIM is not just a personal achievement; it’s a recognition of the work I’ve done to uplift the image industry in India and globally. This is a win for every woman, every dreamer, and every aspiring change-maker,” said Sonia Dubey Dewan, AICI CIM.

This recognition underscores Sonia’s commitment to raising the bar in the field of Image Consulting and continuing to educate, mentor, and empower professionals across the world.

About AICI:

The Association of Image Consultants International (AICI) is the world’s largest and most influential professional body for image consultants, setting the gold standard in the industry since its inception in 1990 in the United States. With presence across more than 60 nations, AICI leads the global image consulting profession.

It's a globally respected three-tier certification—CIC, CIP, and CIM that marks progressive mastery. The Certified Image Master (CIM) is AICI’s highest and most exclusive credential, awarded to fewer than 21 professionals worldwide. It recognizes long-term excellence, original contributions, and global influence, validated through a demanding portfolio, live presentation, and panel interview.

The CIM is not just a title, it is a legacy of leadership, integrity, and transformation in the image consulting world.