Spectacular Saudi' Returns to India: Showcases Cultural Brilliance with Immersive Experiences, and Unbeatable Travel Offers Across 5 Cities

The Heart of Arabia is set to beat across India this month as Saudi’s national tourism brand, Saudi, Welcome to Arabia, brings back its much-loved experiential showcase, Spectacular Saudi for the second time in India. Expanding its footprint, the 2025 edition will unfold simultaneously across five Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad from 21 to 23 November.

After a successful debut in Mumbai last year, Spectacular Saudi returns with an even grander promise, to transport visitors far beyond the familiar and straight into the world of mirrored landscapes, desert melodies, and the unmistakable aroma of Saudi coffee.

From the luxury corridors of Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai to Select City Walk, Delhi, Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, and Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad, the three-day event brings Saudi’s culture, cuisine, and creativity to life through immersive, multi-sensory experiences by Ardah dancers and Arabic calligraphy workshops for all.

Visitors can explore The Essence of Saudi, a stunning celebration of the destination’s heritage and design, or step into Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience, where the air hums with the scent of bakhour and freshly poured Saudi coffee. At the Epicurean-Culinary Corner, guests will discover Saudi’s evolving food story, a blend of tradition and modern flair served with characteristic generosity. What’s even better is that fans will get a chance to get to know more about Qiddiya City, the world’s first purpose-built destination, dedicated to the Power of Play – the belief that joyful experiences, creativity, and exploration can inspire people, unlock potential, and transform lives. Among its diverse entertainment, sports, and cultural offerings, Qiddiya City will also feature Saudi Arabia’s first ever theme park Six Flags Qiddiya City, home to five world record breaking rides set to open on 31 December 2025.

For travellers already tempted to experience Saudi first-hand, Spectacular Saudi makes the journey easier than ever. On-site Tasheer kiosks enable ease of access by providing information and assistance for those seeking seamless travel planning helping turn spontaneous travel dreams into reality. If you are looking to travel to Saudi, don’t forget to carry your passports to the event and read through the document checklist on the official Tasheer website. (vc.tasheer.com)

And then come the rewards: visitors stand a chance to win a four-night getaway to Riyadh (inclusive of accommodation, airport transfers, and a city tour), along with complimentary nights on select bookings, exclusive couple bonuses, and discount vouchers worth over ₹75 lakh on Saudi flights, hotels, and travel packages. Sweetening the deal further are complimentary Six Flags tickets with Riyadh package bookings for 2026 and couple passes to the MDL Beast Soundstorm Music Festival in Riyadh.

From the cultural pulse of Delhi to the innovation-driven spirit of Bengaluru, from Mumbai’s cosmopolitan energy to Ahmedabad’s warmth and Hyderabad’s heritage, Spectacular Saudi offers something truly unique: a rare moment of connection, discovery, and hospitality. It is an open invitation to step into Saudi’s warmth, creativity, and quiet grandeur — all without leaving India.

