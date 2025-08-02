Sugmya Finance Raises INR 21 Crore from Existing Investors to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

New Delhi | July 31, 2025 – Sugmya Finance, a fast-growing, MSME-focused Cashless Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), today announced that it has raised INR 21 crore in fresh capital from its existing investors and select others. The funds will be utilized to accelerate business growth, enhance operational capabilities, and further strengthen the company’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), which now exceeds 50%—among the highest in the sector.

A robust capital base will enable Sugmya to attract additional debt funding and forge strategic partnerships, including new BC (Business Correspondent) and co-lending alliances.

Co-founded in 2019 by Vikas Singh and Brajmohan Singh, Sugmya Finance has so far raised over INR 120 crore in equity capital from professional investors, micro VCs, and HNI/UHNIs.

Operating through a network of 200+ branches across India, Sugmya delivers a comprehensive suite of financial services to underserved borrowers in semi-urban, urban, and Tier-3 and below geographies. Since 2020, the company has served more than 2 lakh customers and disbursed loans amounting to over INR 1,700 crore. In addition to its 50+ lending partners, Sugmya has been recently onboarded by two Small Finance Banks as BC service partners to further bridge the credit access gap.

Commenting on the fundraise, Vikas Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Sugmya Finance, said:

“This year’s strong monsoon and the upcoming festive season provide a timely growth opportunity. With our enhanced capital position, we are well-placed to tap high-quality demand emerging from Tier-3 and other underserved markets. We remain committed to leveraging fintech innovation to drive inclusive financial access across India.”