Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited Considering On Bonus Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14:Induction motors, power transmission products, LED lighting fittings, Lubricants and Automation products supplier BSE listed SUNRISE EFFICIENT MARKETING LIMITED (Scrip Code SEML / 543515) to Consider issue of Bonus share to the Share Holders. For the purpose of bonus and other issues SEML announced a board meeting on 27th February 2024 at 11 AM

In the Board meeting Board discuss to consider and approve the increase in the Authorised capital of the company. Approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company subject to approval of members. To fix date, time and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of EOGM. Book closure date and cut-off date for voting purpose and Bonus Issue.

Appointment of Scrutinizer M/s Dhirren R. Dave & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries of the Company for the purpose of voting in EOGM and any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Company will inform in due course, the “Record Date” for determining shareholders entitled to receive Bonus Shares.

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited was previously known as Sunrise marketing and services were established in the year 2002. The company has strategically added new feathers to its cap in terms of expanding infrastructure, the addition of new business lines, collaborating with different industry leaders. The objective is to provide high-quality and energy-efficient products and automation solutions using the latest technology to our customers. It has achieved consistent growth and a reputed clientele with the help of a customer-oriented approach and work ethic. Our reputation is built on its commitment, service, and customer satisfaction. We are amongst India’s leading stockiest / dealer/channel partners for various well-known companies.

Our strength is on-time and single-stroke deliveries. We are keeping a huge stock of all types of IE 2 and IE 3 grade Induction motors, power transmission products such as worm and helical gears boxes, LED lighting fittings, all types of Lubricants such as Hydraulic oil, gear oil, and thermic fluid, industrial pumps, chemical pumps to meet the delivery commitments. We have recently started the Drives and Automation division in which we are providing all kinds of solutions. We are converting and updating machines with automation products to make maximum utilization of machines. We have started keeping servo motors and Servo drivers in stock to meet the needs of the manufacturer.

We aim to be the leading supplier of reputed brands to the OEM’s and end-users across relevant industries. We aim to be the partner of choice for our clients by offering them the latest technologies and value-added solutions always keeping in mind our environmental goals.