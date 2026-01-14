The Most Beautiful Room in the House Moves

In most households, the one place that is least ever spoken about is the elevator. It gets the job done, and as soon as the doors open, it is out of sight and out of mind. In a good house, even the best house, the elevator is still a transplant, a trait of an office building rather than an element of a home, and the lack is finally being acknowledged and remedied.

In New Delhi, there’s a young vertical mobility company named Elevito, a part of this shift in the industry. They work with elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and dumb waiters; however, their overall vision and goal would be something different: They would ideally want people’s movements from floor to floor within a building to be as thoughtful and planned as the spaces they use in their living. The company has been set up by a well-known strategy expert and a speaker for TEDx events, having established companies in the past in stainless steel product manufacturing and tech-based projects.

This has come at a time when residential architecture, especially in the context of the NCR region, is becoming more design-focused. The construction of super floors, residential apartments, and individual homes is rapidly moving upwards, and people demanding designed homes, starting from the entrance till the attic top, are on the increase. As per architects, in such environments, a steel-box lift, if ordinary, creates a definite drift in the context.

In contrast to the aforementioned designs that the Elevito company offers to the market, the response of the brand to the challenge of elevator designs and renovations can best be described as the concept of an "Invisible Canvas." Rather than providing the client with designed cabins for the elevator system offered to the market by the brand’s competitors, Elevito gives architects the chance to complete the interior finish of the elevator cabins with the materials used in the house. These range from marble to wood and even textured laminates and customized lighting solutions for the space that the brand has created in the house to ensure that the elevator system

“‘Architects are constantly telling us that they have to find a compromise at the very end of the project when they have an elevator,’ said Neha Singhania, the Marketing and Sales Head of Elevito. “They have everything planned out well, and then this area does not belong. They are trying to solve this problem.’”

This company also highlights its focus on process. They work with architects early on, small models help solve problems on small plots of land in the city, and invisible integration allows them to maintain clean interior spaces. This is a quieter, more subtle approach, but one that appears to appeal to designers who are fed up with working with technical limitations.

Industry analysts view this development within the context of a larger shift. “The home is going to be a very personal and experiential space, and that includes the emotional connotations we attribute to infrastructure.” The humble elevator is not just about functionality; it’s a part of daily rituals like going to bed and welcoming visitors.

The wider presence of Elevito in other products such as escalators, moving walkways, and dumb waiters indicates the company’s long-term strategy of humanizing motion itself. For residential consumers, this means their elevators will be less of a treated indulgence and simply another room in the house. Maybe that is simply the quiet idea that is forming – that perhaps the most overlooked space in the house does not have to feel borrowed.