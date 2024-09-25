The "Prarambh" of Financial Freedom

“PRARAMBH – A new beginning” held on 20th September 2024 at Gurugram, marks the advent of Money is Priority Advisors Pvt. Ltd incorporated by seasoned portfolio manager Abhisar Wahi. The company was inaugurated by Mrs. Sarita Agarwal, Director at Utility Forms Pvt. Ltd. was attended by the top brass of the leading Indian companies. The newly established company, headquartered in Noida, envisions financial freedom for the people by inculcating the habit of saving and investing in the best suited financial products in a timely and consistent manner. The Director of the company, Abhisar Wahi, a certified investment advisor, winner of 20+ awards for excellence, has 13+ years of experience of successfully and actively managing the portfolio of approximately 400 people spread across the globe and across all ages. He holds proficiency in portfolio management services (PMS) and handling Alternative Investment funds (AIF). The inception of the company is driven by Abhisar's noble intention of helping people achieve their dreams, such as purchasing a phone or a home, saving for their child's education or marriage, and securing a pension for retirement.

Systematic investment plan is the route taken by Mr. Abhisar. He wants to educate peopleat large and youth in particular about the Einstein’s eighth wonder of the world - compounding. He believes that small good habit of consistently investing sows the seed of enormous wealth creation. He desires to make multiple crorepatis by making people’s money work for them following the 15-15-15 rule. According to this rule,if you invest Rs. 15,000/- per month for a period of 15 years in MF which gives 15% return you can create your wealth equivalent to Rs. 1,01,52,946/-. Total investment one makes in this period is Rs. 27,00,000/-.Once you have your first crore ready, the power of compounding makes every next crore faster than the previous one.

What is the need of money is priority when everything is available online for the retail investor to invest on their own? The company believes every investor is different and there is no one solution that fits all. The company assesses the risk profile, age, income and financial goals for each client and uses its expertise to suggest the suitable scheme out of the plethora of MF schemes available. The company facilitates taking well researched and well-informed investment decisions as MF schemes are subject to market risk. Money is priority’s research team consistently tracks the MF performance and proactively suggests changes to its investors.

Abhisar is known for his work ethics and have a strong client base who believes in his capabilities and transparent approach of working.He aspires to create manyAbhisars who work in the genuine interest of the clients, treat their hard-earned money with utmost respect and give them prompt, well researched and timely financial solutions.

