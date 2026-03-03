Titan Company Limited Redefines Corporate Gifting with Bespoke B2B E-Commerce Platform: Elevating Professional Milestones to Timeless Memories

Titan Company Limited, the hallmark of Indian craftsmanship and trust, has announced the launch of an exclusive B2B e-commerce destination, marking a transformative leap in the institutional gifting landscape. This enterprise-only portal is meticulously curated for GST-registered businesses, offering a seamless gateway to Titan’s illustrious portfolio. The portfolio turns every reward into a symbol of enduring excellence and every incentive into a testament to professional partnership.

As a brand synonymous with celebrating life’s most meaningful moments, Titan’s latest digital foray is designed to empower HR leaders, procurement heads and visionary sales teams. The platform bridges the gap between operational efficiency and the emotional resonance of a gift, simplifying the art of large-scale recognition, dealer incentives and festive celebrations across the nation.

Rahul Pandey, Business Head – Titan Corporate Business Group, commented on the launch: “Titan has always stood for celebrating meaningful moments. With this dedicated B2B platform, we are extending that philosophy to enterprises nationwide. We understand the expectations of today’s business decision-makers — operational ease, reliability and brand trust — and this platform is designed to deliver all three at scale.”

The portal serves as a digital atelier, providing instant access to iconic vouchers from Titan’s diverse house of brands, including the timeless elegance of Titan and Tanishq, the spirited energy of Fastrack and Sonata and the refined luxury of Skinn, Taneira and IRTH.

Key Features of the Titan B2B Experience:

Curated Enterprise Pricing: Structured for scale and value.

Structured for scale and value. Dedicated After-Sales Support: Personalised assistance to ensure a seamless corporate gifting journey.

Personalised assistance to ensure a seamless corporate gifting journey. Redeemable Across 3,400+ Stores in India: Enabling wide accessibility and convenience nationwide.

Enabling wide accessibility and convenience nationwide. Swift Fulfilment: Digital e-vouchers delivered with precision within 24 hours.

Digital e-vouchers delivered with precision within 24 hours. Artisanal Customization: The platform complements Titan’s heritage offerings, including bespoke engraved timepieces and hallmark gold coins from Tanishq.

This launch signifies a pivotal step in Titan’s journey to digitize the institutional landscape, reinforcing its position as the preferred partner for enterprises that value both innovation and tradition. By blending high-tech accessibility with the high-touch prestige of its brands, Titan is setting a new benchmark for how corporate India celebrates its greatest asset - its people.